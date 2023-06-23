One major area where Max Verstappen will always fall short of Michael Schumacher, according to F1 pundit

Max Verstappen will always fall short compared to Michael Schumacher when it comes to playing a managerial role in the team, claims F1 pundit Peter Windsor. While Verstappen is often compared to the great former Ferrari driver, Windsor is unsure if he would be able to build a team like Schumacher did.

Schumacher's success story with Ferrari is the stuff of fairytales. The German driver moved to the Scuderia team and completely rejuvenated its processes, making them the dominant force in the early 2000s. With the help of the former Benetton driver, Ferrari won consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004.

Max Verstappen is currently taking Red Bull to the next level with his dominant form. With his most recent win in Canada, the Dutchman gifted the team their 100th win in the sport. The 25-year-old has won five races so far in 2023 and is well on his way to securing a third consecutive title.

As a result, many have compared him to Michael Schumacher, a sentiment that doesn't sit well with Peter Windsor. Speaking to his YouTube followers, Windsor said:

"Schumacher put together the team. He put that team together with Todt and Ross Brawn at Ferrari. He played very much a managerial role, as much as a driver role. I'm not sure Max could do that. Max hasn't yet put together a team."

Max Verstappen has made F1 more boring than even Michael Schumacher, claims former team owner

Former Jordan team owner Eddie Jordan believes that Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance have made the sport more boring than Schumacher ever did with his reign of dominance with Ferrari in the early 2000s.

Red Bull has been the clear class of the field since the 2022 aero changes, with the RB19 having won each of the races so far this year.

Verstappen recently gifted his team their 100th race win, by storming to the line from pole position in Montreal. In doing so, the Dutchman now stands level with Ayrton Senna with 41 wins to his name.

Eddie Jordan believes that while Max Verstappen will cement himself as one of the all-time greats in the sport, the former team owner is getting 'bored to death' due to his dominance in F1. He told the Formula for Success podcast:

"Max Verstappen will emerge over time to be the greatest driver of all time. I don’t like the last couple of races, I have to tell you. I’m bored to death with him. He’s just that good. He’s making it boring, more so than the Schumacher era.”

With Schumacher's records under considerable threat only from Lewis Hamilton, it will be interesting to watch Verstappen's career.

