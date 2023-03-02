Optimistic Alpine want to ‘take’ third place in Bahrain after preparing ‘nice’ upgrades for F1 opener

The Alpine Formula 1 team feels "confident" ahead of the season's first race in Bahrain, where they will reveal their first upgrade package. At the three-day pre-season test in Sakhir, Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly didn't appear too high on timing screens as the team focused on longer laps and experimenting with the A523, choosing not to run with low fuel or the softest tires in Pirelli's range.

Alpine's 2023 Formula 1 goal - to maintain fourth place in the constructors' championship but to be closer to 'third than fifth' - appears to be a particularly motivational phrase for the team.

Nonetheless, rival teams have stated that the Enstone-based team seems to be quite competitive and will perhaps battle with Aston Martin for the midfield championship position. Technical director Matt Harman stated that the team was pleased with the results of the tests since they knew how much performance the vehicle has:

"We've prepared a nice package for the coming weekend, which should help us improve once again. [...] That should hopefully help us to be closer to third place - or already take it."

Otmar Szafnauer, team principal, acknowledged that their testing had shown some promise and that he was hopeful and optimistic:

"We haven't taken the fuel out yet to see what we can do over one lap. My optimism comes from the fact that our long-run pace looks pretty good, and that we've had decent feedback from the drivers saying they're happy with the car."

Harman confirmed that the first upgrade package will be available as early as this weekend for the first Formula 1 round in Bahrain.

"There'll be some visual differences to the first race, we've got quite a nice upgrade going on, and hopefully that'll help with our quest at getting closer to that third position, if not being in that position. “And then moving forward with what we learned this week to not only improve the car for the first race itself, but also with development we know we want to be aggressive, as we were last year, if not more so.”

Whilst other teams did fewer but larger packages, Alpine was unique in introducing new parts to their cars on a regular basis last year, and Harman is confident that the team can repeat that this year.

Ocon says the Alpine A523 makes the 2022 car look like a "toy"

Esteban Ocon claims that the sheer attention to detail on his new Alpine A523 makes its predecessor seem like a "toy" in comparison.

“It's a good evolution compared to last year, I'm a very mechanical guy, I like to get close to the bodywork, and close to the suspension side of things, and have a look deeply into how parts are made."

After a number of irritating difficulties faced by the team back in 2022, the power unit department in Viry focused on reliability throughout the winter.

"And if I have to be honest, the 2022 car kind of looked like a toy, in comparison to what we have now."

The new Alpine A523 car, which was formally launched in February, is significantly different from the A522, with new rear suspensions amongst the alterations, many of which are meant to aid with a weight-saving effort that has reduced the car to the bare minimum.

