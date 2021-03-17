Formula 1 2021 Team Preview: Alpine F1

Alpine F1, formerly known as Renault, will look to make a mark in Formula 1 this season.

With the team getting its first taste of podium last season, Alpine F1 will look to take another step towards the front in 2021. They've lost last year's star performer Daniel Ricciardo but have Fernando Alonso in their ranks to contend with.

On that note, let's break down the French team and try to figure out what to expect from them in 2021.

Team: Alpine F1

Strengths

Alpine will look to make incremental gains this season, continuing the steady progress they have made as Renault over the years. The multiple podiums they had last season should be something Alpine should look to build on this year.

The team does not suffer from a paucity of resources, nor do they lack anything in terms of talent. All they need to do is find the right mix to make things work as a complete package.

The addition of Davide Brivio, the renowned MotoGP boss, will be crucial for the team's progress, as he comes from a background of developing champions, something Alpine needs right now.

Weakness

Alain Prost had famously targeted 2020 as the year Alpine (then called 'Renault') would start challenging for the titles. But that did not happen despite the team making steady progress for a while, as they suffered multiple reliability issues that cost them P3 in the constructors standings last year.

Moreover, there were some things that Daniel Ricciardo did not like in their very first year with the team that led him to sign with McLaren in 2020. Alpine have potential and resources at their disposal, but they have still not found a way to harness the same and get to the front.

Alpine Drivers

Fernando Alonso

If there were any question marks around Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1, they were answered emphatically during the pre-season testing. Alonso seemed to impress everyone around the paddock with his consistency and ability to put the car at the same place, lap after lap.

It is no secret why Alonso is making a return to Formula 1. He's making a return to give it one last shot to win a third world title. Is he still amongst the best on the grid? It's difficult to say definitively till we see some evidence in terms of lap time, but what Alonso would bring to Alpine is a much-needed winning mentality.

All eyes will be on the Spaniard as he makes his return to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Esteban Ocon

Will Buxton pointed out early in the testing that Esteban Ocon would be in a very unfavourable position at Alpine this year.

If he beats Fernando Alonso, he will be termed as the driver who beat an aged legend. Conversely, if he loses to Fernando Alonso, he'll be losing to a second teammate in a row, and Pierre Gasly would be lurking in the shadows for his seat.

For Esteban Ocon, it's been a rough ride ever since his return to Formula 1. However, if he has to prolong his career, 2021 has to be the year where he puts his credentials in full display.

In Ocon, Alpine have a great prospect who could be a great asset for the team in the future. But to find out if he really is that good, Ocon will have to go up against a Formula 1 legend and beat him too.

Alpine Pre-season Test Form Guide

Alpine had a solid pre-season test, going through their programme without too many glitches.

The car didn't seem to have too many signs of worrying about either. Although Alpine didn't venture out on a low fuel run like Red Bull and Alpha Tauri did on the third day, their long runs indicate Alpine have a good baseline to build from.

However, early indications do point out that at least in the early stages, Alpine might struggle to match the pace of the likes of McLaren and Alpha Tauri in midfield.

2021 Formula 1 Season Predictions - Alpine

Will we see Fernando Alonso win in 2021?

Assuming Fernando Alonso is back at his usual self, Alpine will have a driver with the ability to punch above the car's potential, an attribute that would hold him in good stead in a tight midfield.

However, if he is unable to rediscover his mojo, the other Alpine driver, Esteban Ocon, could be in for a tough time, and that could affect the latter's performance, just like it happened with Stoffel Vandoorne.

It is expected that Alpine could have a season of peaks and troughs. They could sneak in a few podiums courtesy of Fernando Alonso, maybe even a lucky win. But overall, this season, Alpine could likely slip to seventh in the standings behind Alpha Tauri and Ferrari.