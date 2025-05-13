Oscar Piastri drops one-word reaction to Virat Kohli retiring from Test Cricket

Indian batter Virat Kohli hung up his helmet from test cricket, which garnered a host of reactions from the sporting world, including Oscar Piastri. The McLaren driver is known for closely following up with cricket's know-how, and shared his well-wishes on Kohli's Instagram post.

Piastri was born in Australia, which explains his curiosity for cricket. In his young days, he used to play cricket apart from racing go-karts, and has been hooked on the game as a spectator since then.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is often regarded as one of the greats of cricket. His retirement had an even bigger impact in the sporting realm, as he had scored 30 centuries in the test format before bidding adieu to the white jersey format.

Announcing his retirement, the 36-year-old had shared a post on Instagram:

Oscar Piastri gave a concise reaction and commented on Virat Kohli's post:

"Congrats."

Oscar Piastri's comment on Virat Kohli's test cricket retirement post | Source: Instagram

While Kohli has said sayonara to cricket, Oscar Piastri continues to race on the F1 grid and won the last F1 Grand Prix held in Miami.

Oscar Piastri was happy after winning the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

The 24-year-old began the 2025 season with a disappointing race result. He had spun in his home race and was only able to salvage a P9 finish.

However, since then, Piastri has not looked back. He won the second Grand Prix of the season in China. Despite being snubbed of a race victory by Max Verstappen's racecraft in Japan, he returned to winning ways the next race weekend.

This has helped him climb his way in the championship ladder from ninth in the standings to leading the standings after the race in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, Piastri continued his winning streak heading into the Miami Grand Prix, where Lando Norris beat him in the Sprint race, but was quickly able to gain points on him come the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Reflecting on winning his fourth race of the season, the championship leader said, via McLaren:

"It's a great feeling to have won the race today, one I really wanted to win! Clearly the car was unbelievable today and we were able to use that pace advantage.

"That’s down to everyone here trackside and the whole team at the factory putting in an incredible amount of hard work to get us to where we are now. As always, there’s lots of learnings to take away from the weekend but I’m very, very happy to be leaving Miami on top."

The next F1 race will take place in Imola, Italy, on May 18.

