Oscar Piastri's sister Hattie Piastri shares the image of a beautiful Highland Cow on social media

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's sister, Hattie Piastri, shared a cute image of a Highland cattle cow on her Instagram handle. She appears to have visited a farm where she spotted the cute animal feeding on dry grass.

Piastri, born on April 6, 2001, grew up in the city of Melbourne, Australia. He was raised with his three younger sisters, Edie, Hattie, and Mae, by parents Chris and Nicole.

The McLaren driver is the eldest and only male child of the four siblings. His sisters often attend race weekends to support him, and the family is quite close-knit.

Recently, Piastri's younger sister Hattie visited a farm and spotted a beautiful Highland cattle cow feeding on grass. She clicked the cute picture and shared it with fans on social media.

Hattie Piastri's IG Story [Image Source: @hattiepiastri/Instagram]

During the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Nicole Piastri revealed that Hattie disappeared for hours to attend a K-pop concert, as she is a huge fan of the Korean band. That story went viral on social media. However, Hattie later clarified that she skipped his brother Oscar Piastri's free practice sessions and not the actual race to watch K-pop.

The 2024 season was the beginning of a turnaround for Oscar. After McLaren upgraded massively in the second half, the Aussie driver won consistent podiums. However, with Lando Norris fighting for the title with Max Verstappen, Piastri had to follow team orders and help his teammate out, thus sidelining his interest.

Regardless, the tables turned in 2025 as Piastri stole the thunder to emerge as the championship leader with 198 points in 10 races. Lando has acquired the second position with 176 points. The gap was widened after Norris crashed during the Canadian GP last weekend due to contact with Piastri. That cost him the race and valuable championship points.

Oscar Piastri's mother reacts to her son's close battles with Max Verstappen

Oscar Piastri with Max Verstappen at the F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix - Source: Getty

This year, Oscar Piastri is leading the championship race against Lando Norris and four-time world champion Max Verstappen. He often finds himself in close battles with Verstappen, and that is something that horrifies his mother, Nicole Piastri.

During the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP, the Aussie driver went wheel-to-wheel against Verstappen at the race start. The Dutchman went wide and rejoined in the lead, a move later deemed illegal by the FIA stewards as they handed a five-second time penalty to the Red Bull.

Reacting to the incident, Nicole said that the one thing she wishes her son would do differently is take fewer risks. Talking to 4BC Radio, she said (via Daily Mail):

"I kinda wish Oscar wouldn't hold his ground with someone like Max Verstappen. That was horrifying, to be honest. But that's what he does, and he will continue to do that. It's just the risk, and it's not so much Oscar; it's people around him. There is no sleeping when Oscar is racing at 300 kilometers per hour."

In 10 races so far, Oscar Piastri has fought well against the likes of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. He is leading the championship race with 198 points, while Norris struggles at P2 (176 points) and Verstappen at P3 (155 points).

