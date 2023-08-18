“Others have to wake up or be more talented”: Former F1 driver slams people calling out Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance

Former F1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne was full of praise for Max Verstappen and Red Bull, who have annihilated the rest of the competition in the first half of the 2023 F1 season.

Verstappen's dominance has also raised concerns about its detrimental effect on the sport. However, Vergne is on the other side of the argument as he believes Verstappen and Red Bull's current form is not necessarily bad for the sport.

The two-time Formula E champion couldn't comprehend the logic behind the outcry about the negative effect of such dominance. He simply demanded the rest of the grid to step up or "be more talented."

"I don’t think it’s bad or good that Max and Red Bull are so strong." he said to TalkSport.com "It’s just that we are witnessing greatness on both the driver’s side and the team’s side and it cannot be bad for the sport. I don’t understand the people that are saying it’s bad. It’s just that the others have to wake up or be more talented," he said.

Jean-Eric Vergne was previously a part of the Red Bull F1 family and drove for Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) between 2012 to 2014. He made way for a young 17-year-old Max Verstappen to take his seat as he headed towards Formula E.

The Frenchman hopes audiences enjoy Formula 1 history in the making, at the hands of Verstappen and Red Bull.

"What Max is doing is out of this world and, as I said, if people actually realized how good he was and the things he is able to do that no one else can, I think they might enjoy watching the moment of history being made at the moment," he added.

Expand Tweet

Red Bull has already re-written history this year and will continue to do so, currently sitting on a 13-race win streak. Max Verstappen is currently on an eight race win streak, one victory away from equalling former team driver Sebastian Vettel's record.

Former Red Bull driver points out one thing that could stop Max Verstappen

Mark Webber has admitted that only reliability issues can halt Max Verstappen and Red Bull's victory march this season. Given the RB19's advantage and Verstappen form, there is no other threat to the team than its own issues.

“It’s only reliability [problems] that will stop it, I think,” Webber told Formula1.com.

The RB19 has not suffered major reliability problems so far this season, other than minor gearbox issues during qualifying. However, Webber expects no mechanical issues for the Dutchman in his upcoming home race.

“I think the world would like to see him win his home race. To do the business there would be extraordinary. He should win that one and then he’s equal.” he added.

Tune in to watch the action live as the F1 circus returns from the summer break in Zandvoort for the Dutch GP from August 25-27.