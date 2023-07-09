Red Bull equal McLaren’s record with 11th consecutive F1 win at the 2023 F1 British GP

Max Verstappen took the checkered flag for the British GP, securing Red Bull's 11th consecutive F1 victory. With the win at Silverstone, the Milton Keynes outfit is now tied for the record for most consecutive wins with McLaren.

Red Bull have continued their undefeated run since last year's season finale in Abu Dhabi, winning all ten races in 2023. Of the 11 wins, Verstappen has recorded nine while his teammate Sergio Perez has stood on the top step of the podium on the remaining two occasions.

McLaren set the record during their dominant 1988 season. Their campaign was led by F1 legends Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost driving the MP4/4 powered by Honda. The team won the first 11 rounds and capped off the season by winning every race but one in the 16-race calendar.

Starting in the front row, McLaren driver Lando Norris threatened to preserve the team's record, taking the lead in the first corner. However, Max Verstappen blasted past the British driver and extended his lead as the race unfolded. Only a safety car put Verstappen's win in danger, but he had no threat from behind with Norris on the hard tires.

"Eleven in a row. That's pretty crazy," Verstappen said over the radio.

Ferrari recorded a 10-race win streak during Michael Schumacher's dominant run in 2002, with Mercedes achieving the same feat three times in recent years. Red Bull's previous record stood at nine race wins in 2013.

Verstappen took his sixth consecutive win at the British GP, his longest win streak to date. Lando Norris took home a hard-fought second-place finish, with his fellow Brit, Lewis Hamilton, securing the last spot on the podium.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull left unsatisfied even after dominant victory

Max Verstappen in the Red Bull losing the lead to Lando Norris

Max Verstappen extended his win streak with a dominant win in Silverstone. However, he wasn't satisfied with his race, as he pointed out the terrible start to the race, where he lost the lead to Lando Norris.

Speaking to David Coulthard, in the parc ferme interview, Verstappen lamented about his terrible getaway at the start.

"We had a terrible start so we need to look into why that was," he said "I was doing a bit of drifting on Thursday with marketing and I felt like I was doing a bit of it at the start which wasn't very good. It was just very bad."

"I think we will look into that because the last few starts were actually a lot better and then today just wasn't that great but at least it made it more exciting. We had to push a bit," he added.

Despite not being challenged by drivers trailing him, the Dutchman needs flawless execution every weekend to maintain the high standards he has set since the start of the season.

