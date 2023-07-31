Otmar Szafnauer drops hint of his next potential move after Alpine F1 sack - Reports

Former Alpine team principal, Otmar Szafnauer, hinted at returning to the Formula 1 grid as a team principal for another outfit, just two days after Alpine announced his departure.

In an interview with Sky Sports Germany after the Belgian GP, Szafnauer said about his future:

"Can't answer that right now. Hopefully soon, in an important role where I can have an impact and put together a great team."

"Everything I wanted to do at Alpine, but the time was too short."

Szafnauer's departure from Alpine was announced ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. He had joined Alpine 18-months ago from Aston Martin. In the interview after his dismissal, he added:

"What I miss most is competition. I love to fight others, I’m a fighter. But also all the wonderful people I worked with at Alpine."

Sporting director Alan Permane, who worked with Alpine for 34 years, was also sacked by the team. Permane's departure came as a shock to many.

Former Ferrari team principal could replace Otmar Szafnauer at Alpine, according to rumours

At the end of the 2022 season, Mattia Binotto resigned from his post as Ferrari's team principal and was replaced by Frederic Vasseur. He served as the team principal for three years and enjoyed a 28-year spell with the Prancing Horse in various capacities.

Binotto's input was important in the engine department, and he was present when the team dominated with Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s.

According to reports, the Italian engineer could make a return to the grid with Alpine to replace Szafnauer. Although he was criticized for his decisions during Ferrari's 2022 season, he could be a solid appointment at Alpine, given the difference in the levels of competitiveness.

Ferrari was competing against Red Bull for the championship in 2022 when they were let down by their strategies and engine reliability. However, the French outfit is currently competing much lower down the grid and looking to make its way up.

If Binotto ends up replacing Szafnauer, his vast experience in F1 could help the team make significant gains.