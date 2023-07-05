"Our industry is trailblazing in sustainability" Mercedes boss reacts to threats of potential environment protestors disrupting the 2023 F1 British GP

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff sent out a message to the environmental protestors, amid the risk of them invading the track at the British Grand Prix.

This comes keeping in mind the events that took place during the 2022 edition of this GP. Protestors sat on the track back then, posing a danger to their own lives along with the drivers' and the staff.

Speaking alongside Stefano Domenicali, Wolff stated that the sport is finding innovative ways to make themselves more sustainable, and hence doing their bit for the environment. He mentioned that 0 Carbon Emission fuel will be used in Formula 1 from 2026, and the various ways they are trying to be more eco-friendly.

“One needs to understand that our industry is trailblazing in sustainability, we are having sustainable fuels in 2026, it would be 100% sustainable fuel," Wolff said.

The Mercedes boss added how dangerous it can be for any of the protestors to invade the track during a race. He stated that it will only cause harm to them and to others, including the drivers.

“Like Stefano said, our cars driving 200 miles an hour down the street, you putting yourself in danger and also the pilots and I can speak for our drivers to George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. They wouldn't want to have anybody being at risk Spectators fans or themselves.”

Protestors had invaded the track during the 2022 British Grand Prix after the red flag during the first lap. However, there were no casualties given the cars were getting in the pits at slow speeds and the marshalls did their job perfectly.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton ‘welcomes’ peaceful protestors

There is a high risk of protestors invading the track again this season after similar events unfolded in the past week. Formula 1 will be heading down to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, who is a much-loved driver in the region, mentioned that he supports the protests because they strive for positive change. However, he mentioned that it should be implied in the right way.

"I welcome protestors or activists."

He further added:

"I think always they are pushing for positive change. We never want to see people standing on the track and putting themselves in harm’s way. But that sparks conversation, that sparks dialogue and it often helps sometimes, done the right way."

The Mercedes driver stated that the sport and industry should focus on sustainable development, much like what Wolff mentioned earlier.

