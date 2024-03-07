Outgoing Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton set to take Toto Wolff’s key staffer with him to Ferrari

Mercedes Driver Development Director Jerome d'Ambrosio is reported to move to Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 F1 season.

Jerome d'Ambrosio raced for Lotus earlier in F1 and after a brief spell in Formula E, he turned to the management side of the sport with Mercedes. He currently serves as the team's Driver Development Director.

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season, it has been reported that Jerome d'Ambrosio will also be leaving Mercedes along with Hamilton. It has also been mentioned that he has "agreed terms" with team principal Frederic Vasseur and will move to Maranello after his gardening leave is over.

He will supposedly be the head of Ferrari's Driver Development Academy.

Japanese publication Auto Sport Web mentioned that one of the reasons why d'Ambrosio might be leaving the team is because Toto Wolff is not planning to step down from the team principal position anytime soon.

"Wolff now seems determined not to resign until he returns Mercedes to the top," as-web.jp wrote.

"As a result, d’Ambrosio may have realised that his chances of promotion were decreasing."

Jerome d'Ambrosio has been working closely with Toto Wolff and it has been mentioned that he might be the one to replace him as the team's principal.

Lewis Hamilton predicts Red Bull could win "everything"

Max Verstappen continued Red Bull's dominance after winning the season-opening 2024 Bahrain GP. With his teammate Sergio Perez finishing in second place, it was quite apparent that the team was still setting the benchmark for others battling at the top.

Lewis Hamilton, who finished the race in P7 feels that the team will continue to win under the current circumstances, given their extreme performance. Speaking to the media including Sportskeeda, he said:

“I feel good, I don’t feel downbeat. I think a super average race. And I think once I go back and see this time of the Red Bulls that will add to that. You know, they’re going to win everything for a while.”

This is set to be Lewis Hamilton's final year with Mercedes as he prepares for his 2025 move to Ferrari. Having not won a single race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, the Brit is expecting to have a proper send-off with the team he raced for over a decade.

His P7 finish in Bahrain wasn't the performance the team expected, however. There were some minor faults with the battery of the car and some overheating that led the drivers to drive less aggressively. Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton also complained of having a broken seat during the race.

With F1 heading to Saudi Arabia next, the team's performance will be analyzed better.