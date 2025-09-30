Overlooked Aston Martin star opens up on unfulfilled F1 dream and Andretti Global move

Aston Martin driver Felipe Drugovich recently signed with Andretti Global's Formula E programme and will be racing for the American team in the electric open-wheel racing series. The Brazilian recently came out and opened up on the unfulfilled F1 dream.

Felipe Drugovich won the 2022 F2 championship and was on his way to F1. Unfortunately, the Brazilian faced a similar fate to the 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri. There were no seats available when Drugovich graduated from F2 and had to settle for a reserve driver role with Aston Martin.

While Oscar Piastri eventually made the F1 grid following the Alpine-McLaren controversy, the Aston Martin reserve driver never got a chance to showcase his talent. While multiple seats did become available going into the 2025 season, the next line of F1 talent, including the likes of Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Isack Hadjar, filled up those positions.

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Practice - Source: Getty

With both Aston Martin drivers signed through the 2026 season, Felipe Drugovich decided it was time to put the F1 dream aside, as he joined Andretti Global's Formula E team for the 2026 season. Speaking about the unfulfilled F1 dream, the Brazilian said,

“I learned as much as I could during these three years, and actually, having looked on the other side of the helmet and, you know, looking at drivers from outside, I think that made me learn a lot more than what I thought I would. So that was a good thing, and I think the change came in the right moment,” (via Express.co.uk)

"Of course, if I knew how it was going to pan out these three years, of course I would have at least done full championships before. Because that's what I love to do. I love racing, but at the same time, I thought it was important to actually do everything that I can to get a place there [in F1]. And if it didn't happen, then I would switch to other stuff, and yeah, here I am,” he added

Felipe Drugovich came close to making a debut for Aston Martin when Lance Stroll broke his wrists during the pre-season. However, the Canadian was able to return to the grid on time for the season opener.

Andretti Formula E Team Principal welcomes Aston Martin talent Felipe Drugovich

During the time as the Aston Martin reserve driver, while Felipe Drugovich didn't race full-time in any series, he did participate in Formula E tests. The Brazilian participated in the Berlin rookie test during the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Maserati MSG Racing. Drugovich also participated in the rookie practice session at the 2023 Rome ePrix.

Drugovich made his Formula E Racing debut earlier this year with Mahindra Racing as he stepped in for Nyck de Vries. Speaking highly about Felipe Drugovich, Andretti Formula E Team Principal Roger Griffiths said,

“I am personally very excited to welcome Felipe to the Andretti Formula E team. Felipe is a driver who has been on our radar for some time, and we have watched his progress throughout various Formula E test sessions with a great deal of interest. He’s a fast and intelligent driver who has already demonstrated he can quickly adapt to the demands of the Championship, as we saw during his debut in Berlin.”

Drugovich finished his two Formula E races at Berlin earlier this year in P17 and P7, respectively.

