"P1 baby": Charles Leclerc and F1 fans react to driving SF23 at the Ferrari 2023 car reveal

Ferrari have launched their 2023 challenger at the Fiorano track in Maranello, Italy. Team Principal Frederic Vasseur and both drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. were present at the event. The car was unveiled in front of the Tifosi, who had gathered to witness the event live.

The atmosphere at the event was electric.

The event was one of a kind as both drivers got a chance to drive the SF-23. A coin toss decided which driver will get to ride the SF-23 for the first time. Leclerc drove the car first for two laps, followed by Sainz for three laps.

Fans all over the world loved the launch. Here are some of the reactions:

Ferrari made Valentine's Day special with their gift to the fans.

Sainz spoke to Leclerc on the radio, asking how the car felt. Leclerc had an enthusiastic reply, saying:

"Everything is fine. P1 baby"

The launch event was a huge success as fans got to see an F1 car on the track, live for the first time in 2023.

Charles Leclerc sets his eyes on the title

Charles Leclerc hopes to win races and mount a successful title challenge this year. At the launch event, Leclerc said that his target for 2023 was to win the championship. The Monegasque driver said:

"The goal is to win, clearly. Winning is what motivates me and the team. I'm excited to get back in the car and try to win that championship."

Leclerc bagged plenty of poles last year but couldn't convert them into race wins. This was mostly down to unreliability. Over the winter, Ferrari engineers seem to have fixed their reliability issues.

Speaking about the inter-team battle between him and Carlos Sainz Jr., Leclerc said:

"We will push each other until the end, for sure."

Sainz Jr. has improved over the past two years at Ferrari. The Spaniard might not have the outright pace to beat Charles Leclerc, but he has an incredible race-craft and is more assertive than Leclerc on strategy. Carlos will be a threat to Leclerc's hunt for the championship.

Ferrari are set to mount a title challenge as they hope to end their long drought for the championship.

