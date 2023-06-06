Lewis Hamilton was all smiles during a post-race interview in Barcelona after finishing P2. However, fans on Twitter decided to have some fun with the seven-time world champion and decided to attribute his smile to the presence of pop star Shakira.

Hamilton and Shakira have been spotted together in recent times. They were seen going out on a boat ride together. This led the fans to link her presence at the GP to Hamilton's cheerful disposition.

While an amazing P2 finish was what Hamilton brought to the table at the Spanish Grand Prix, fans couldn't help but notice that three-time Grammy winner Shakira. She was present in the paddock to watch the race.

The Spanish Grand Prix was the best performance Mercedes has had this year, and Lewis Hamilton's smile reflected that. This was something that was mentioned to him during one of his post-race interviews.

While it might have been for the performance he had, or for the development the team had made, many thought that it is simply because of Shakira's presence.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

"P2 or Shakira?"

"More likely its Shakira's performance that has him smiling"

"You can thanks @shakira for that, @MercedesBenz lucky charm."

Lewis Hamilton drops a hint of his contract extension with Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton share a bond for the past decade. The driver has won six world championships with the team and is one of the major reasons for their success in the sport.

However, his contract with the team is valid till the end of the 2023 season, and there was no apparent hint of an extension of the same for quite some time.

Owing to the performance that the team had delivered in recent times, the silence about his contract extension led to rumours and reports of the Briton moving to Ferrari. However, during a press conference post the Spanish GP, Lewis Hamilton revealed that the team might soon get into a contract talk.

"Well, I haven’t signed anything yet but I think we’re meeting with Toto tomorrow, so hopefully we can get something done."

The authorities might soon be getting an extension for Hamilton. After the Spanish GP, there seems to be no reason for him to part ways with the team and go with Ferrari, as the rumours have been. The W14 feels miles ahead of the SF-23, and further development might as well help them win later.

