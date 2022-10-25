"Painful is an understatement"- Daniel Ricciardo on his performance at 2022 F1 US GP

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo was disappointed with his performance at the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix. He finished P16 in Austin, after qualifying only P17 ahead of the race.

The 2022 season has been tough for Ricciardo, who reacted to his Austin performance while speaking in the media-pen post-race, saying:

“Yeah, I have no idea what to say. It’s honestly - 2022 - it’s been the year that it’s been. Just so far off the pace. Simply can’t lean on it, can’t push, can’t get the time out of it. Also, the inconsistency in the laptimes - it shows that it really is a struggle. But to have such a big margin again remains a mystery.”

Daniel Ricciardo's dull race affected him more this time around given it was at Austin, a place special to the 'Honey Badger'. He said:

“I love Texas, I love Austin, but that race itself for me was not enjoyable... When you think it can’t get worse, it does. I don’t know how I’m continuing to continue because painful is an understatement.”

The 2022 season has been an all-time low for the Australian star. Ricciardo continues to struggle with the MCL36 and appears simply unable to adjust to the car.

It is highly likely that the Perth-based driver will not be spotted on the grid for next year (as revealed by him). Further, Ricciardo does not wish to join as a backmarker and has not even considered an upfront Haas offer.

Carlos Sainz backs Daniel Ricciardo post continued struggles at McLaren

Former McLaren driver Carlos Sainz sympathizes with Daniel Ricciardo and his situation at the Woking-based outfit. The Ferrari driver reflected on the ups and downs of F1 and claimed that this is a tough sport.

Speaking to Motorsport, the Spaniard claimed that things change in the F1 world race-by-race. He said:

“When you win, you’re a hero: your best weekend and you’re the best driver in the world. No one is better than you. But then, when you are through a bad moment, it’s a sport that is very tough. He might take a year off, he might not. But if he comes back in two years and he wins a race, no one remembers the two years with McLaren. This is why in F1 you always need to focus on the next race, because in the next race you can change everyone’s impression.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo has been rumored to be taking up a reserve driver role for 2023 at his former team Red Bull. Notably, the Australian driver is one of the most cherished pilots in the world, and fans will surely appreciate his presence on the grid next year in any possible form.

