"Partner in every beautiful thing": Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet wishes the Red Bull driver on his birthday

Max Verstappen turned 28 on September 30, and a host of birthday wishes flooded the Dutchman's way. While his mother was one of the first ones to wish the four-time champion, Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, also congratulated her partner on his birthday by sharing an adorable picture of the two.

Ad

Verstappen and Piquet began dating in 2020 and have since reached various relationship milestones. Though they are yet to tie the knot, they have a daughter together, Lily, who was born ahead of the Miami GP earlier in the year.

On the other hand, the Dutchman turned 28, and Piquet also celebrated the occasion while sharing a story for her partner on Instagram:

"Happy birthday to my partner in every beautiful thing ❤️"

Ad

Trending

Kelly Piquet's Instagram story congratulating Max Verstappen on his 28th birthday | Source: Instagram/@kellypiquet

Meanwhile, even Verstappen's sister, Victoria Verstappen, also congratulated her brother:

Ad

"Happy birthday to the best brother, uncle & daddy 🩵"

Victoria Verstappen's Instagram story congratulating Max Verstappen on his 28th birthday | Source: Instagram/@victoriaverstappen

Apart from this, in the F1 realm, the four-time champion has witnessed a sudden resurgence in results. He has claimed two race wins and a runner-up result since the summer break ended and has reduced his championship deficit to the lead of the table down to 69 points.

Ad

Max Verstappen hopes to continue his form into the upcoming rounds

Red Bull's Max Verstappen standing atop the podium at the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan 2025 - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen won two of the first seven Grand Prix held during the 2025 season. However, his luck and Red Bull's performance were soon met with a downward trend, as he even suffered a podium hiatus that started from the Austrian GP and lasted until the Hungarian GP.

Ad

But, coming back from the summer break, he has been in impeccable form and won the last two races consecutively. Reflecting on his performance in Baku and hoping for more silverware to come his way, he said (via F1's official website):

"This is a tough track to be consistent at, with the challenging layout and also very hard winds so you have to keep reminding yourself to keep out of the walls! I was happy with the car and we really managed our pace and had quite a big gap to the Mercedes. It has been a great weekend overall and the last two weekends for sure have been amazing. Both are tracks where we have low downforce so we will see how we go on other circuits. "

Ad

"Hopefully we can continue forward with this form, but we are just enjoying the moment right now. We are really happy with what we are doing: the relationship that I have with the Team is really good and when the car goes well, everything comes together."

Verstappen currently has a 44-point deficit to Lando Norris, who sits second in the standings and is a further 25 points away from Oscar Piastri. He would have to make several dents into this lead in the following rounds to make a charge for a fifth drivers' crown, else any of the papaya duo could have the championship in their bag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More