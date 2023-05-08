“Peed my pants couple times”: Lando Norris breaks the internet as he takes Hollywood superstar for a hot lap

Lando Norris recently took out Fast X actress Michelle Rodriguez on a Pirelli Hotlap around the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, and it was quite an experience for both.

The lap was a fun one but for someone with significantly less racing experience like Rodriguez herself, it was quite a frightening one, too. Norris jokingly mentioned that he was more comfortable driving his race car than the McLaren they were in. After the two laps, she remarkably mentioned,

"I was blaming it on the fact that he doesn't have his prefrontal cortex fully grown yet, so that's why he gave me the best ride ever."

"Peed my pants a couple of times. The guy's amazing."

Rodriguez is known for working in adrenaline-filled movies like the entire Fast & Furious franchise, Avatar, and Resident Evil.

It was quite a crossover for fans of both the sport and the Fast & Furious movies, and Twitter was filled with their emotions. Here are some of the best ones.

"lando norris giving michelle rodriguez a hot lap?????? my worlds colliding i love this"

"He didn’t meet a fan he met family"

"Are they gonna play a short clip of this hot lap in theatres worldwide before Fast X starts screening?"

Difficulties lie ahead for Lando Norris as both McLarens get knocked out of Q1 in Miami

Although Lando Norris looked quite confident during the Pirelli Hotlap around Miami, McLaren's performance for the Grand Prix weekend hasn't been any impressive. The team faced a tough start to the season, and although it looked to stabilize last week in Baku after he finished P9, his teammate Oscar Piastri finished P11.

However, for the Miami Grand Prix, the team seems to have lost pace as the drivers are starting P19 and P16. This will make it a little difficult for them to finish in points.

They currently stand fifth in the standings, but Alpine are only four points behind with eight points. Since the French team will be starting way ahead of both McLarens, there is a good opportunity that they will be able to take their place in the standings.

