“People say he’s super good, and I beat him the last few weekends” - Lance Stroll defends himself by citing recent record against Fernando Alonso  

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll claimed that he was satisfied with his recent run of form against his teammate Fernando Alonso. The Canadian driver has been criticized for his lack of consistency and results during his partnership with the two-time world champion since 2023.

However, in the past couple of races, he has been the lead Aston Martin driver with the Spanish driver struggling to get the most out of the upgrade package. He finished in the points in P9 in Imola while he was the faster driver in Monaco before getting a puncture and finishing P14 compared to Alonso's P11.

Speaking with TSN, Lance Stroll also emphasized his improved qualifying performances in the 2024 season given Fernando Alonso's experience in F1.

“He’s a two-time World Champion and people see him as a top driver in Formula 1 – and it’s 4-4 in quali. The points are a little bit deceiving because sometimes one guy can have an engine failure. That sometimes differentiates the points at the end of the season.

I look at my last few weekends, and I think they’ve been strong. When I look at the pace right now, and speed, like I said, 4-4 in quali. People say he’s super good and I beat him the last few weekends, so take it as you want.”

Lance Stroll gives his take on Aston Martin's downward trend in recent races

Speaking in the pre-Canadian GP press conference in Montreal yesterday, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll accepted that there has been a tendency of not extracting the most out of their upgrades in the last 18 months but pointed out that they have been working on sorting out the issues.

"We know some of the mistakes that we've made. And now it's just a matter of sorting ourselves out and putting some new upgrades on the car going forward that address some of these issues that we know we have. But it's not an overnight fix.

Realistic expectations, it's going to be over the course of, I hope not too many races, but definitely a few races. And yeah, but there's still a lot of racing left. There's still, I don't know how this is race 10 (sic), so there's still, I think, 13 or 14 races left, if I'm not mistaken. So a long season, but we have some work to do."

Aston Martin has slipped into the midfield in the last couple of races after starting the season on par with Mercedes and McLaren in terms of performance.

They are currently P5 in the Constructors' Championship with 44 points and are over 50 points behind the German team in P4 who have amassed 96 points in the eight races and two Sprints this season.