Photos: Mick Schumacher's heartwarming post on his father Michael Schumacher's birthday

As racing legend Michael Schumacher turned 54 on January 3rd, 2023, social media was filled with pictures of him and his iconic time in F1. His son, Mick Schumacher, who is also an F1 driver, posted some heartwarming pictures of him with his dad, too. The German regularly posts about his journey to where he is currently and how his 7-time World Champion father helped him achieve this in his life.

Michael Schumacher left a lasting footprint in F1 and has been battling his way since 2013 after suffering a severe head injury during a skiing session in Switzerland. His family has kept his health conditions private, and fans have always wished for his speedy recovery. Some of the best comments on Schumacher Jr.'s post too said the same.

Michael Schumacher was a big reason for Mick's headstart in his racing career. Just after his two seasons in the sport, he has been following in his father's footsteps to an extent. He was recently appointed as Mercedes' reserve driver for the upcoming season after Haas decided not to extend his contract with them any further. Schumacher Sr., too, made his return with Mercedes in 2009 after retiring from the sport after the 2006 season.

Ralf Schumacher on how Michael Schumacher ended F1's party culture

Ralf and Michael Schumacher were the only brothers in F1 history to race together on the same grid. While Ralf wasn't nearly as excellent as his older brother, he had an iconic career, too. He, however, believes that Michael changed the culture around F1 a lot.

Ralf stated how Michael's competitiveness set a different benchmark for fitness in the sport, which almost eliminated the part culture because other drivers, too, wanted to stay fit. He told Sport1:

“One thing must not be forgotten: The whole life depends on Formula 1. It starts when you get up and stops when you fall asleep. There is not much family life. Then there is the extreme training. My brother raised the fitness level to a new level. Parties are not in there."

In saying so, the former driver also stated that Lewis Hamilton will have to fight more than Max Verstappen to stay on top of the sport. Again, the reason for this is about fitness, as Verstappen is much younger than Hamilton.

