Picture: The beautiful moment of Ferrari prodigy hugging his girlfriend after a disappointing race in Canada

Ferrari's mediocre result trend at the Canadian GP continued with its prodigy, Oliver Bearman, as the Haas driver finished 11th at the elusive race. This meant that he returned to the garage with no points, leading to a dejected day for him, who was consoled by his girlfriend, Alicia Torriani, after the 70-lap race.

Bearman made his debut with Ferrari last year at the Saudi Arabian GP. Despite his inexperience with racing in F1 machinery, he managed to score six points at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

This brought him under the spotlight for Haas, who signed the Briton for the 2025 season, and he made two starts for the American outfit as well. While his 2024 F1 venture had been rewarding for him, the same trend has not continued into his sophomore year in the series.

He has scored points on three occasions in the 2025 season, but has been considerably behind his teammate, Esteban Ocon. Moreover, the Frenchman again scored points at the Canadian GP, while one place separated Bearman from scoring a top-10 result and a point for the team.

Disappointed by the result, the 20-year-old found comfort in his girlfriend's hug as Kym Illman captured the couple having a heartwarming moment together:

Despite leaving for Haas in 2025, Oliver Bearman would remain on the radar for the Maranello-based squad.

Ferrari is a possible future destination for Oliver Bearman in his F1 career

Oliver Bearman at the 2025 Formula 1 Pre-season Testing in Bahrain - Source: Getty

As it stands, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have multiple years pending on their contracts to race under the Scuderia banner. However, if any clause allows them to leave the team in the middle of their contract, the Italian giant would have to act fast.

Though a myriad of drivers would be ready to drive for Ferrari owing to their legacy, Oliver Bearman is the team's project, much like Leclerc's early days in the series. In the meantime, the Briton would fulfil his duties at Haas as he celebrated the team's 200th Grand Prix at the Canadian GP, and said (via Formula 1):

"I'm very proud of the team and how far they've come. Of course it's strange to say, I've only been there for 10 races, but they are the youngest team in F1 and to hit such an incredible milestone of 200 races is very special. I'm very happy for them and glad to have played a very small part in their fantastic journey.”

"I've spoken to Romain [Grosjean] a bit because he's been at a few races, and listening to how far the team has come since then is a very special feeling to see as well. There are a few people who have been there since the beginning, like Ayao [Komatsu, Team Principal], and it's nice to see the loyalty and how hard he has been working for us."

On the other hand, Ferrari sit third in the constructors' standings after Mercedes overtook them, having scored a massive points haul at the North American race.

