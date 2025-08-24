  • home icon
  Pictures: Alex Albon and girlfriend Lily Muni He feature in latest addition of Vogue magazine

Pictures: Alex Albon and girlfriend Lily Muni He feature in latest addition of Vogue magazine

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Aug 24, 2025 12:06 GMT
F1&reg; The Movie &ndash; New York City World Premiere - Source: Getty
Williams F1 driver Alex Albon (L) and his girlfrined Lily Muni He (R) at the F1® The Movie New York City World Premiere - Source: Getty

F1's revered couple Alex Albon and Lily Muni have been featured in the latest addition of Vogue magazine. While the pair would be well addressed in the latest release, the Chinese golfer would have the limelight over her fashion sense both within and outside the racing paddock in Vogue magazine.

Albon is a driver for the Williams F1 team and has witnessed the highs of scoring podiums in the sport. While Muni He is an athlete herself, as she plays golf professionally in various championships.

The couple is often spotted together in the F1 paddock, and the two have a vast social media reach among fans on the internet. Moreover, during the summer break, Vogue revealed the pair's addition to the latest release of its magazine, as Vogue Arabia posted:

Meanwhile, Alex Albon and Muni He began dating in 2019, during the Thai-British driver's rookie F1 season.

How did Alex Albon and Lily Muni first meet?

Williams' Alex Albon (L) and LPGA golfer Lily Muni He (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty
Williams' Alex Albon (L) and LPGA golfer Lily Muni He (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

Alex Albon and Lily Muni He's first interaction did not actually flourish from an in-person meeting, but instead, from social media. The 26-year-old had shown an avid interest in cars in her childhood, which brought her closer to F1 once she watched Netflix's Drive to Survive, and started talking with the Williams' F1 driver over social media, as she revealed in an interview in 2021 (via Golfweek):

"Naturally I wanted to learn more about the sport… I started following (Alex) and really didn’t think that much of it. He said he had a pretty small following... But he saw me, and he was really getting into golf at the same time I was getting into his sport. He was watching a lot of YouTube videos and golf on TV, so then he followed me. I guess that’s how we technically met."
This brought the pair closer together and eventually made their relationship public. With the two inherently being athletes, this helped them in their relationship with greater understanding, as Albon explained to Golfweek in 2022:

"We started our sports as rookies, and we‘ve gone through tough times together. The highs and lows of being an athlete, I think you can resonate that with any athlete. But it also comes with the space that you need. You need a lot of time to work on yourself, and I think golf is really like that, too. In a weird way, we make our long distance relationship work."

On the other hand, the last visited the F1 paddock together at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, and Muni He is expected to join her boyfriend for a few more races until the end of the current season.

