Pictures: Ferrari chairman visits US President Donald Trump in the White House

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jun 20, 2025 10:26 GMT
President Trump Hosts Juventus FC In The Oval Office Of The White House - Source: Getty
U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks as he meets with members of the Juventus Football Club team during a press availability in the Oval Office- Source: Getty

Ferrari chairman John Elkann was spotted alongside US President Donald Trump on his recent visit to the Oval Office. Elkann, who belongs to the famous Agnelli family, is the CEO of Exor, which has a holding stake in several popular companies and teams like Ferrari and Juventus, while also chairing the automaker Stellantis.

The Italian was a chosen successor of his maternal grandfather Gianni Agnelli, and took over the reins of the Agnelli family in 2004. He became the chairman of Ferrari in 2018 after Sergio Marchionne left the role due to his health issues.

John Elkann was present at the Oval Office in White House with some of the Juventus FC team players and the FIFA President Gianni Infantino to promote the FIFA Club World Cup, which is taking place in the USA, and the FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, USA and Canada next year.

The 49-year-old even presented the US President with a signed Juventus FC jersey with 'Trump 47' written on the back.

John Elkann has also been a key figure in leading the resurgence of the Ferrari F1 team since 2019 and has helped appoint Fred Vasseur as team principal in 2023 and brought Lewis Hamilton to the fray in 2025 from Mercedes.

However, the Maranello-based outfit has struggled to win consistently and has yet to open its account in the current season. Although the Italian team sits P3 in the Constructors' championship with 183 points, they only have three podiums in the 10 races.

Charles Leclerc comments on Ferrari's chances for the title in 2025

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that it would be difficult for the Italian team to win any title in the 2025 season, as it would require them to dominate for the remainder of the races.

As per Motorsportweek, the Monegasque driver reflected on the same and said:

“I think it’s going to be a difficult one. If you look at the points, we are very far behind. We will need to completely dominate from now on. I don’t think we’ve got anything coming that makes us think that. But it’s better.
"I think the better thing is to just take it race by race, try to maximize the result, just like we’ve done. It’s been a disappointing first part of the season, but we keep pushing, and we’ll see where that leads us.”

Leclerc also added about his future with the team:

“I think the team really knows where I stand, and I know what I want to do, and that’s what matters most to me. Then, of course, when there are rumours around, that can create a bit of distraction. But I don’t think we’ve been affected by it.”

Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019 but has only claimed eight victories in his time despite his excellent performances.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
