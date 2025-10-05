Pictures: George Russell celebrates his F1 Singapore GP pole position with girlfriend Carmen Mundt

George Russell was seen celebrating his Singapore GP pole position with his girlfriend Carmen Mundt, in pictures that he shared on social media. The couple was seen swimming and playing around in a swimming pool as the lights went down around the Marina Bay Circuit.

The Singapore GP qualifying session saw both McLaren drivers missing out on a front-row start despite the track layout providing them with the right conditions. Oscar Piastri qualified in third place as George Russell clinched an unexpected pole position, with Max Verstappen in P2.

The pole position was the least expected from one of the Mercedes drivers, considering their competitiveness in more recent races. They had been battling more or less in the midfield; however, Russell showcased improvement traits in Baku with a P2 finish earlier.

He carried the momentum to clinch the pole position in Singapore and was later seen celebrating with his partner, Carmen Mundt.

"With my number 1 fan after a good day. Good night!" Russell on X as he celebrates Singapore GP pole position with Carmen Mundt

Carmen Mund holds a college degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Westminster. She was born in Spain, 1998 and later moved to the United Kingdom. With ample work experience at Ruffer LLP, she has proven to be quite professional.

She has been dating George Russell since 2020. As per PEOPLE, the couple met through a mutual friend. While she is sometimes seen on the Paddock supporting her partner, they keep most of their relationship private.

George Russell "surprised" with Singapore GP pole position

Mercedes hasn't been at the top of the grid more recently this season. After Russell's victory in Canada, the team experienced a slight decline in performance as both drivers found themselves in the midfield in a few races. They dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship behind Ferrari, their main competitors this season.

The team did manage to gain some performance in Baku with George Russell finishing P2, and then managed to clinch the pole position in Singapore. Speaking to the media, he revealed that he had no expectations of clinching the pole position on this circuit.

"If I were to put my money on the circuits we had a chance of being on pole I reckon this would have been in the bottom three to be honest," he said (via F1).

"I don't know what we've done to find this performance. I think we've all been a little bit surprised by McLaren's lack of performance as we were expecting them to fly here but I'll take it."

Mercedes currently stands in second place in the Constructors' Championship after they managed to get ahead of Ferrari post the Azerbaijan GP. They are expected to increase the gap on the Italian outfit in Singapore.

