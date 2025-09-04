Pictures: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari share special tribute for Niki Lauda for F1 Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton is prepared to share a heartwarming tribute to Niki Lauda, as Ferrari celebrates the 50th anniversary of his 1975 World Championship victory with the team in Monza. The 2025 Italian GP will also feature the team's use of a special livery, inspired by Lauda's car from 50 years ago.

Ad

Ferrari has been hyping up the celebrations for quite a while now as F1 prepares to head into the Temple of Speed, Monza. The team's home race is witnessed by hundreds and thousands of fans in red, celebrating the team's history and the brand's legacy throughout the years of innovation and racing.

Lewis Hamilton joined in on the celebrations as he made his way through his first season with the team in 2025. As mentioned, the team is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Niki Lauda's 1975 World Championship victory. Ramping up the tribute, Hamilton is prepared to use a special helmet for the race. Drawing inspiration from his regular yellow helmet, it will also feature Lauda's name on the side.

Ad

Trending

"A tribute on track," Ferrari's social media post read.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari pay tribute to Niki Lauda (@scuderiaferrari and @lewishamilton on Instagram)

Lewis Hamilton on Niki Lauda: "He was such a fighter"

Unlike a huge part of the grid today, Hamilton had the opportunity to work with Lauda in his final years. He served as the team's Non-Executive Chairman, and it was around this time that they signed Hamilton, who went on to create history with the team. Understandably, Lauda's contributions to the team helped them become the dominating force on the grid during the turbo-hybrid era.

Ad

In a special tribute video that Ferrari released, Lewis Hamilton expressed what he felt for Niki Lauda, quoting that he was a "fighter."

"He was such a fighter," Hamilton said. "Racing is always going to be once it’s in your blood it’s always there."

He also spoke of the time he spent with him in Mercedes, reminiscing about the stories that Lauda would share.

Ad

"I’ve got to spend a lot of special moments with him so many laughs at dinners the stories are just amazing."

This is set to be a special race for Ferrari. While the team hasn't been very competitive at the top this season, they are expected to perform better in front of their home crowd. No major upgrades are in line currently, but they did introduce floor and suspension upgrades earlier this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More