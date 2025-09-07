Pictures: Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet makes a fashion statement in her appearance at the F1 Italian GP paddock

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet made a fashion statement in her recent appearance during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. It was an amazing day for the Dutch driver as he became the lap record holder around the iconic Monza circuit and claimed the fastest lap in F1 history, breaking Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's time from that 2020 edition of the race.

The 27-year-old looked imperious in the qualifying session as he had a smooth progression throughout the session and gradually improved his balance and feeling inside the car. Apart from celebrating the feat with his team, Verstappen was also hugging and giving a kiss to his longtime girlfriend, Kelly Piquet.

Piquet, who has been dating the four-time F1 world champion since late 2020, recently gave birth to their first child, Lily, in early May and has been away from the F1 paddock since the start of the season.

On her Instagram Story, she could be seen wearing a fashionable beige coat during her recent appearance in the qualifying session.

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's Story...Credits-Instagram

Piquet was also seen spending time with her group of friends from Italy while Max Verstappen was doing his bit on the track. It would be interesting to see if the 36-year-old Brazilian model and influencer returns to the paddock for the main race to cheer on her boyfriend.

Max Verstappen chimes in on his chances of winning the 2025 Italian GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was hopeful of keeping the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind him during the main race and secured his third victory of the year and third win at Monza on Sunday.

Speaking in his post-quali press conference, the 27-year-old said of his chances:

"I think this season so far, the race pace has not always been great. So I hope that I can do something tomorrow, but I think anyway it’s been a great day for us. We’ve been competitive today. We’ll try to do the best we can tomorrow, but of course to stay here will be tough, but we’ll see what we can do."

He further added about his progression throughout the weekend:

"I think we had a good start to the weekend, so that was nice. That has been different at times. It still felt like we were lacking something, and then in FP3 it was a little bit better. Still not where I wanted it to be, so then some final tweaks, and that then brought it a bit closer to what I liked."

It was Max Verstappen's first pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, finishing with the second fastest time twice in his two victory campaigns in 2022 and 2023.

