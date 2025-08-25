Pictures: Max Verstappen's mother shares clicks from the summer featuring Kelly Piquet and Penelope Kvyat

Max Verstappen &amp; Co. have been enjoying the summer break with close ones, as his mother, Sophie Kumpen, posted several images from their recent meet. The 49-year-old shared a carousel of images, including Kelly Piquet, Penelope Kvyat, Victoria Victoria Verstappen, her husband, and their two children, Luka and Lio.The reigning F1 champion had shared some snippets from his recent vacation during the summer break. Moreover, with the outflow of images from his and his inner family's meeting continuing, Kumpen shared the latest addition of the pictures on her Instagram.The Belgian former racing driver posted five images, which included an adorable image of Penelope Kvyat with her two cousin brothers, Luka and Lio. A family photo encompassing all the members was shared at last.&quot;🌊⚓️⛵️🫶🏻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, Victoria Verstappen reacted to the post:&quot;🥰🫶🏻&quot;Victoria Verstappen's comment on Sophie Kumpen's Instagram post | Source: InstagramMeanwhile, Max Verstappen's newborn daughter, Lily, was not part of the Instagram post.Sophie Kumpen lives her own F1 dream, seeing Max Verstappen compete in the sportMax Verstappen hugging his mother Sophie Kumpen after winning the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: GettySophie Kumpen was into karting during the 1990s, but she soon married Jos Verstappen in 1996 and was faced with a difficult decision to make. She had to give up her own racing venture to continue travelling with her husband.Though this marked the end of her own racing venture, Kumpen's first child, Max Verstappen, went on to become an F1 driver himself. He joined the paddock in 2015 and has claimed four world championships so far.Reflecting on how she lives her F1 dream through her son, she told Marca last year:&quot;I wanted to get into Formula 1. I'd already driven a few cars, but I married Max's father and had to make a decision. He was a Formula 1 driver and we traveled a lot. So I gave up on my dream, but now I'm having a lot of fun seeing my son doing what I wanted to do.&quot;On the other hand, the summer break dump from the Verstappen family is set to end soon, as F1 returns to racing from this week onwards. The Zandvoort Circuit would play host to the first race since the summer break is over.Moreover, this would be the penultimate home race for Max Verstappen around the circuit, as the Dutch GP will leave the F1 calendar after the 2026 edition. Though the Red Bull driver has not had the car underneath him to fight for race wins on average pace for the majority of the season, he would be hoping to have a solid home race for the orange fans at the track.