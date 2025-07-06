Pictures: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's wife Susie Wolff hosts female education activist Malala Yousafzai

Susie Wolff, the wife of the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, hosted renowned female activist Malala Yousafzai during the British GP. Yousafzai, along with the F1 dignitaries, was present at the Mercedes F1 team's garage during the qualifying at the Silverstone Circuit.

Yousafzai is a Pakistani female activist and film and television producer. She is widely known for her advocacy for the education of women and children. Due to her efforts, she received the Nobel Prize in 2014 and became the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate in history.

As Yousafzai was at Silverstone, she met Susie Wolff, the managing director of the F1 Academy, a racing series exclusively for women, and Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula 1. Sharing a post with Yousafzai, Mrs. Wolff wrote on Instagram:

"It was an honour to welcome @malala to Silverstone and share our passion for empowering girls through sport. Malala's mission to break down barriers for girls around the world resonates deeply with what we're building in @flacademy"

Susie Wolff is a renowned former racing driver and one of the stalwarts in women's racing. She raced in Karting, Formula Renault, and Formula Three, and then moved to DTM with Mercedes-Benz.

In 2012, Susie was signed by the Williams F1 team as their development driver. Two years later, in 2014, she became the first woman to participate in an F1 race weekend in 22 years after she drove a Williams car in the Free Practice session.

After her retirement, Mrs. Wolff joined Venturi Racing in Formula E as their Team Principal. Three years later, she was promoted to the Chief Executive Officer. Currently, she manages the F1 Academy, under the FIA.

Susie Wolff married Toto Wolff in 2011, eight months after they started dating. They got married in Capri, Italy. Six years later, in 2017, the couple welcomed their son, Jack.

When Toto Wolff snubbed rumors of his wife fighting for FIA chief position

In March this year, there were rumors within the paddock that Susie Wolff, the wife of Toto Wolff, would run for the FIA Presidency. Given her accolades, many supported her for the role, but in the end, it turned out to be a rumor, especially after the Mercedes boss snubbed it.

Toto Wolff, Susie Wolff and Son during the UK Premiere of Netflix Sports Series F1: The Academy - Source: Getty

Speaking to the media, Wolff said when asked if Susie will run for FIA President, via AutoRacing1:

"Not that I know of. Susie is an entrepreneur with heart. She built the F1 Academy up to speed in a very short time and isn’t interested in working for the FIA. Someone started this rumor to create a stir."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the FIA President, and he will compete against Tim Mayer, a former FIA Steward, in November this year.

