Pictures: Pierre Gasly shares clicks from his summer break with girlfriend Kika Gomes

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Aug 24, 2025 12:00 GMT
Pierre Gasly shares clicks from his summer break with girlfriend Kika Gomes (Images from @pierregasly on Instagram and Getty Images)
Pierre Gasly shares clicks from his summer break with girlfriend Kika Gomes (Images from @pierregasly on Instagram and Getty Images)

Pierre Gasly posted a carousel of pictures enjoying his time during the F1 summer break. The pictures captured action-filled moments, spent behind the wheel of a golf car, under the swimming pool, and heartwarming moments with his partner, Kika Gomes.

Formula 1 drivers spend their summer breaks in high spirits, spending special moments with their families. However, they don't tend to leave the adrenaline-filled adventure behind them as they are usually seen engaged in activities like swimming, riding, playing sports like golf, and more.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly shared a glimpse of his summer break on social media. He could be seen vacationing with his partner, Kika Gomes, and their pet dog, Simboca. He was also seen playing the "Mario Kart" video game in one of the pictures, and did not miss out on the racing action as he went go-karting.

Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes have been dating each other since 2022. While they have kept their personal life private, they do share ample pictures with each other on social media.

Gomes is a professional model, currently signed with Lisbon-based agency, Central Models. Hailing from Portugal, she has made the cover of multiple magazines and continues to gain a massive following on social media.

Meanwhile, Gasly has been racing with Alpine since the 2023 season. Although the team hasn't had a very strong season so far, the Frenchman believes they can challenge for victories next season.

Pierre Gasly believes Alpine could get to winning ways in 2026 F1 season

Inconsistencies within the team's management have begun reflecting in Alpine's on-track performance. They currently sit at the bottom in the Constructors' Championship. However, Pierre Gasly believes this could change next year.

The 29-year-old managed to pull off a P6 finish in Silverstone, despite Alpine's struggles this year. Quoting this performance, he claimed that the team could get to the top next year, working on a package with Flavio Briatore

"At the end, I'm P6 I go back home. So you could say it's only a P6 and nobody really cares about the P6 which in some ways is true. But then at the same time, I know my time will come," he told RacingNews365.
"And you know what I'm working on at the moment, with Flavio [Briatore] to make sure I get a race winning package for next year," he added.

Flavio Briatore was signed as the team's Executive Advisor in the 2024 season. The team has witnessed a few changes under his management; however, they have mostly struggled this season, considering the bigger picture, the championship standings.

Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
