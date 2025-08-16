Lewis Hamilton's visit to Greece, Lando Norris' stop at Amsterdam and others: What F1 drivers have been up to during the summer break

Following the conclusion of the Hungarian GP, F1 drivers have gone to enjoy their summer break. Drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen, among others, took a reset and refresh before returning for the rest of the 2025 season.

The month-long break is essential for everyone - from drivers, officials, to mechanics, for recovery sessions, light training, to travel. In this article, we'll delve deeper into how the drivers have enjoyed their summer break so far.

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari F1 driver)

Lewis Hamilton is known for his holidays around the islands, where he takes time off to go surfing. He is either on a yacht, enjoying his time with Roscoe, his pet dog, or surfing with his friends near the coast of islands.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari poses with Roscoe - Source: Getty Images

This time, Hamilton was spotted enjoying his vacation at the Greek Island of Paros. He was spotted at a popular Barbarossa Restaurant in Paros, Greece, surrounded by his close ones.

Lando Norris (McLaren F1 driver)

Lando Norris was spotted enjoying his vacation in Amsterdam, Netherlands. There, the McLaren driver was spotted driving the old pink FIAT 600 around the streets of the Netherlands' capital.

Besides this, the McLaren driver, who is also a big-time title challenger coming into 2025, has also reportedly stayed in a luxurious Van Loon Suite at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. As per reports, the suit costs around $5850 per night.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull F1 driver)

Max Verstappen, renowned as a family man, was spotted enjoying his vacation with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, her daughter Penelope (little P), and his newborn baby, Lily, along with his family members. They were enjoying their holiday on a yacht as footage of Verstappen swimming with Penelope surfaced on social media.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet - Source: Getty Images

Verstappen and Piquet also celebrated the birthday of little P, just before the summer break. Besides this, Verstappen was spotted having lunch with renowned DJ Martin Garrix and Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk.

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz, the F1 driver renowned for being the "smooth operator", was spotted enjoying his vacation on a yacht. His father, Carlos Sainz Sr., accompanied him as the Williams driver went in for dives.

The #55 driver shared snippets of his holiday from his official social media account, where he uploaded dozens of photos from a yacht.

In addition to the aforementioned F1 drivers, a few other drivers on the grid, such as George Russell, Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri, and many more, have taken the opportunity to enjoy their holiday and have a much-needed reset. They return to the track in the last week of August, when the sport moves to the Netherlands, Max Verstappen's home country.

