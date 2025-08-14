Lewis Hamilton spotted vacationing in Greece amid F1 summer break

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Published Aug 14, 2025 17:22 GMT
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton spotted vacationing in Greece amid F1 summer break (Getty Images)

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was spotted vacationing on the Greek island of Paros in the midst of the F1 summer break. He could be seen wearing his vacation attire, spending leisure time in a restaurant.

The F1 summer break is the only time most drivers get outside of racing and team meetings, as the FIA mandates that no work is to be done on the car. Drivers spend these three weeks with their families and partners, vacationing in the most luxurious spots around the world.

Lewis Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari this season, was also spotted enjoying his break from the racing world. He was spotted sitting in the popular Barbarossa Restaurant in Paros, Greece.

Paros is a beautiful island, popular amongst tourists for its beautiful and scenic beaches, historical value, remarkable architecture, and a sense of calm. It is a dream for an F1 driver to relieve all the stress of the ongoing season, especially for Hamilton, given his current performance on the track.

His move to Ferrari was hyped up; however, it turned out to be a major setback. The team's SF-25 lacked overall pace, and Lewis Hamilton found it generally hard to adapt to, having driven for Mercedes for the past decade. While his teammate, Charles Leclerc, has scored multiple podiums, Hamilton's only highlight has been the Sprint victory in China. In the main races, he sits with a best finish of P4.

Lewis Hamilton finding championship-winning "ingredients" with Ferrari despite poor start to season

Despite the results he has had with the team so far, Lewis Hamilton was rather optimistic about Ferrari. The team hasn't won a Formula 1 championship since the 2008 season; however, Hamilton feels they have all the "ingredients" they need to win the title, perhaps in the coming seasons.

Speaking to the media in Hungary, he mentioned that they need to align all their elements and get working smoothly.

"The team has every ingredient that they need to win World Championships," Hamilton said. "It’s literally just about getting things all aligned and running smoothly and freely, stress-free, which we’re all trying to do."

Although Ferrari currently sits in second place in the Constructors' World Championship, it is seemingly impossible for them to clinch the title. McLaren has created a 299-point gap at the front of the field; moreover, the Scuderia is now in danger from Mercedes to losing their hold of the second position.

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
