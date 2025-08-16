Pictures: Carlos Sainz shares sun-soaked update of his summer break with his father

Carlos Sainz has shared an update on his summer vacation. The Williams driver, from his official Instagram account, shared photos of himself as he enjoyed the summer break with his father, Carlos Sainz Sr.Following the conclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Formula 1 went into a month-long break where drivers, officials, mechanics, and everyone related to the sport dived in to enjoy themselves. Carlos Sainz was no different.Sainz uploaded a dozen pictures from his recent gateway. In the pictures, the former Ferrari driver could be seen on a yacht, in the water, and also riding a bike.Uploading the photos, he wrote on Instagram:&quot;Summer days&quot;Here's the Instagram post uploaded by Carlos Sainz on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostComing into 2025, Sainz is racing for Williams as he joined the British team to race alongside Alex Albon. He left Ferrari at the end of last season as he had to make way for Lewis Hamilton, who parted ways with Mercedes after 12 long years.Currently, he is P16 in the Driver's Standings with 16 points, after 14 races and three Sprints. He is trailing his teammate, Albon by 38 points. Oscar Piastri of McLaren is leading the championship, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris.Carlos Sainz claims Williams start has exceeded his expectationsCarlos Sainz, in a recent interview, claimed that his start to life at Williams has exceeded the expectations he had for the team coming into 2025. Speaking about this, here's what he told RACER:Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the F1 race car No55, the Williams FW47 for the Williams Formula One Team - Source: Getty&quot;My hopes were that Williams would be a solid midfield car in '25 that allowed me to fight for points and not be at the back end of the grid. Just somewhere around the top 10 that I could still have fun playing around for points – which might sound stupid, but it's still better and it's a lot more something to go for than fighting for P16, P17, where 24 races like that can get frustrating for a driver.&quot;And then the other hopes were still TBC, which is '26, '27, '28. Where can Williams get to? And my feeling and my hope is that we can be championship contenders in the late part of the years that I just mentioned. Part of it we know and it's been more than achieved, which is we are a very solid midfield car. The rest is the TBC of the hopes.&quot;Although Sainz is yet to become a match for his teammate, the Spanish driver has had some topsy-turvy results in the races he has participated in. His best result was P8 in Saudi Arabia and Italy (Emilia Romagna), and he has faced three DNFs.