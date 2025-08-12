Watch: Lando Norris spotted driving a pink car as the McLaren driver enjoys the summer break

With the onset of the summer break, drivers often utilize the opportunity to spend some time off the grid, and Lando Norris has followed suit. The McLaren driver was earlier spotted with his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, in Ibiza, and was recently seen driving a pink car while enjoying his time off the race track.Norris is regarded as one of the favorites to take home the 2025 drivers' world championship. With him winning the last round at the Hungarian GP and cutting down the points deficit to his teammate, Oscar Piastri, at the top of the table, the 25-year-old looked to enjoy the holidays.During his vacation, Norris was seen driving a pink car, seemingly a SEAT 600 with exterior modifications, as it had huge &quot;eyelashes&quot; over its headlights.The car was even spotted at the International Outdoor Exhibition of classic vintage cars in 2017. Moreover, Lando Norris drove it with his infamous bucket hat on and posed with people in the final few frames of the video:Meanwhile, the papaya duo is seemingly in an intense title fight, making the stakes even higher for them.Zak Brown asserts his faith in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri not to turn their relationship sourMcLaren's Lando Norris (L) and Oscar Piastri (R) after the conclusion of the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyLando Norris and Oscar Piastri have already collided once in the 2025 season. This incident at the Canadian GP, where the Briton went for an ever-closing gap, resulted in his DNF, and the Aussie won 12 points over him.While the chance of a blowout between the papaya pair remains on the cards, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown thought otherwise, as he said, via BBC:&quot;I don't think they'll properly fall out because of the communication, trust and respect we all have, and they have for each other. We're very fortunate to have the two personalities that we have. We love the challenge. I'm looking forward to them racing each other.&quot;I've said to both of them individually, at windows of opportunity, has your team-mate ever done anything to annoy you? 'Never'. And that's what they both said. So there's competitiveness brewing. We're not feeling any tension. As the championship builds I'm sure that tension will grow, but like Montreal - I'm glad we got it out of the way, because it was a non-event, Lando owned it, Oscar understood, it was a mistake.&quot;Lando Norris has won five races in comparison to Piastri's six. The pair combined have accounted for 11 Grand Prix wins and have scored seven 1-2 finishes for McLaren in this season.