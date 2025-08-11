Pictures: Lando Norris and girlfriend Margarida Corceiro spotted in Ibiza

McLaren driver Lando Norris and his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, were spotted enjoying their vacation in Ibiza. The British driver is in contention to become world champion for the first time in his career this year alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri, as the two have battled it out for victories throughout the first half of the season.The 25-year-old started the year strongly as he won the season opener in Melbourne in tricky conditions and held off a late charge from Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. However, the middle part of the first half saw fluctuating performances from Norris, which allowed his teammate to build up a substantial lead in the standings.But the Brit was able to find form at a crucial moment and has won three of the last four races to close down the gap to the Aussie driver. Throughout the roller coaster of a season, Lando Norris has been ably supported by his family and friends this year.The F1 paddock and fans alike were introduced to his new girlfriend, Maragarida Corceiro, in Monaco for the first time, where she proved to be a lucky charm in his triumph in the Principality. The 22-year-old Portuguese model and Norris seemingly confirmed their relationship in last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, where the pair shared a romantic embrace. The couple is currently spending some quality time in Ibiza, as evidenced by their pictures floating on social media.Lando Norris could be seen having a relaxed time with his partner and even shared a romantic moment with her. The nine-time F1 race winner heads into the summer break on a positive note as he won the race in Budapest and pulled off a stunning drive to hold off his charging teammate.McLaren team boss hails Lando Norris for his win in HungaryMcLaren team principal Andrea Stella stated that he believed Lando Norris deserved credit for his driving to execute a one-stop strategy around the iconic Hungaroring circuit last weekend.Speaking with Motorsportweek, the Italian said:“When it comes to Lando and the one-stop strategy, when we extended, leaving Lando out, we didn’t think that the one-stop would have been possible still. But credit to Lando, he managed to put together some very strong sectors and lap times, with tyres that were relatively used.&quot;“So we somehow convinced ourselves that the one-stop was starting to get in the game, as we progressed with the first stage. It wasn’t like entering the race with a one or a two-stop. We thought that the two-stop would be the dominant strategy today.”The win in Hungary was Lando Norris's fifth of the year, which took him just nine points adrift of Oscar Piastri in the title race.