Pictures: Lando Norris and girlfriend Margarida Corceiro spotted in Ibiza

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 11, 2025 09:16 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty
Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren celebrates with Margarida Corceiro in parc ferme- Source: Getty

McLaren driver Lando Norris and his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, were spotted enjoying their vacation in Ibiza. The British driver is in contention to become world champion for the first time in his career this year alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri, as the two have battled it out for victories throughout the first half of the season.

Ad

The 25-year-old started the year strongly as he won the season opener in Melbourne in tricky conditions and held off a late charge from Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. However, the middle part of the first half saw fluctuating performances from Norris, which allowed his teammate to build up a substantial lead in the standings.

But the Brit was able to find form at a crucial moment and has won three of the last four races to close down the gap to the Aussie driver. Throughout the roller coaster of a season, Lando Norris has been ably supported by his family and friends this year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The F1 paddock and fans alike were introduced to his new girlfriend, Maragarida Corceiro, in Monaco for the first time, where she proved to be a lucky charm in his triumph in the Principality.

The 22-year-old Portuguese model and Norris seemingly confirmed their relationship in last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, where the pair shared a romantic embrace. The couple is currently spending some quality time in Ibiza, as evidenced by their pictures floating on social media.

Ad
Ad

Lando Norris could be seen having a relaxed time with his partner and even shared a romantic moment with her. The nine-time F1 race winner heads into the summer break on a positive note as he won the race in Budapest and pulled off a stunning drive to hold off his charging teammate.

McLaren team boss hails Lando Norris for his win in Hungary

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella stated that he believed Lando Norris deserved credit for his driving to execute a one-stop strategy around the iconic Hungaroring circuit last weekend.

Ad

Speaking with Motorsportweek, the Italian said:

“When it comes to Lando and the one-stop strategy, when we extended, leaving Lando out, we didn’t think that the one-stop would have been possible still. But credit to Lando, he managed to put together some very strong sectors and lap times, with tyres that were relatively used."
“So we somehow convinced ourselves that the one-stop was starting to get in the game, as we progressed with the first stage. It wasn’t like entering the race with a one or a two-stop. We thought that the two-stop would be the dominant strategy today.”

The win in Hungary was Lando Norris's fifth of the year, which took him just nine points adrift of Oscar Piastri in the title race.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications