Watch: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collide with disastrous consequences in the F1 Canadian GP

Disaster struck McLaren at the 2025 Canadian GP as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided in the final few laps at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The Australian was able to continue racing, whereas Norris slammed his McLaren into the barrier, ending his race.

Norris started in P7, but his strategy to start on the hard tires paid off as he overtook Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton after the first pitstop. After making the final pit stops, the pecking order was George Russell, Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Piastri, and Norris, respectively.

The top five runners ran within seven seconds of each other with 10 laps to go at the Canadian GP. The lapped traffic further bunched the group together with Antonelli, Piastri, and Norris within two seconds of each other. The Brit was piling the pressure on his teammate, who in turn was putting the Mercedes under pressure for the final podium position.

Norris wasn't able to get the traction out of the hairpin that led to the long straight and was getting frustrated, being unable to overtake his teammate. He made a crucial move going into the hairpin where he braked late and stuck the nose in. The two McLarens went side-by-side on the straight as Norris braked early into the last chicane and got a better result.

Lando Norris had overspeed on Oscar Piastri on the start and finish straight. The Australian moved towards the left to defend. The #4 McLaren driver, instead of going for the outside line, chose the ever-closing space on the inside, hit the rear of Piastri’s car, and slammed into the barrier, ending the race.

The video of the incident was shared on social media platform X:

Had Lando Norris not made the desperate move, Kimi Antonelli looked susceptible to being overtaken, and the two McLarens could've finished P3 and P4. The safety car came out, and Piastri pitted to change his tires but didn't lose any position courtesy of the massive gap to Hamilton in P5.

The race ended under safety car with George Russell taking the checkered flag in P1. Max Verstappen finished P2, and Kimi Antonelli scored his first ever F1 podium by finishing P3.

The consequences of the Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri crash in the championship

Oscar Piastri led the championship from Lando Norris by 10 points prior to the Canadian GP. Had Norris finished ahead of his teammate, it would've cut down Piastri's championship lead to just six points. However, the Briton crashed out of the race and didn't score any points.

Piastri, on the other hand, finished P4 and scored 12 points, increasing his lead over Lando to 22 points. Max Verstappen finished ahead of Piastri and scored 18 points, cutting a small bit away from the 49-point gap to the leaders before the Canadian GP.

The race at Montreal was one to forget for Norris following his troublesome Q3 session, where he failed to put in a clear lap, followed by the crash with his teammate, which will probably be internally discussed at McLaren.

