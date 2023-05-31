“Pierre, Carlos, Lewis” - Charles Leclerc names the F1 drivers he has a good relationship with on the grid

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has revealed which Formula 1 drivers he has a good relationship with.

Relationships between F1 drivers are a complicated thing. They are almost always going head-to-head on the track, with the smallest of mistakes resulting in ending someone's race.

That said, a lot of them do have a certain group of peers they always prefer hanging out with. It could be on the basis of nationality, common language, interests outside F1, or more.

Charles Leclerc once admitted that it is 'complicated' for drivers to have strong friendships but admitted that they manage to draw a line between their professional rivalry and personal lives. He told Canal+:

“Friendship is complicated in Formula 1. But we managed to put a line between the driving and outside of it and it’s really important.”

Recently, in an interview with the same media outlet, he named a bunch of drivers he is close with:

“Pierre [Gasly], without a doubt. Carlos [Sainz], Lando [Norris], George [Russell], Alex [Albon], Yuki [Tsunoda], Lewis [Hamilton]. Max [Verstappen], even though some people don’t think so, it’s true. Esteban [Ocon], and Lance [Stroll].”

The Monegasque has named Gasly as his closest friend on the F1 grid many times in the past, with special mention to Ocon too. He once remarked:

“With Pierre, I am very good friends. Esteban and Pierre, we know each other since we were little. With Esteban, I already ended up in a wall (laughs) but in the end it’s a good memory. We all grew up together.”

Charles Leclerc defends Ferrari's Monaco GP strategy

Ferrari had a tough time at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc finishing P6 and his teammate Carlos Sainz in P8. Sainz's crash during free practice, Leclerc getting a grid penalty and questionable strategy calls were unfortunately the team's highlights at the street circuit.

During one point in the race, when Sainz was brought into the pit lane against his wishes, it prompted a furious reaction from the Spaniard on the radio.

Charles Leclerc, however, has defended the team with regards to their strategy, saying (via Sky Sports F1):

"We have done mistakes on strategy in the past. I don't think this was a mistake. In those conditions, you have more probability of having a safety car, with so many cars on slicks in the rain."

He added:

"So we were waiting for a safety car by someone making a mistake. That didn't happen and that's it. With the benefit of hindsight, stopping before was the right decision."

