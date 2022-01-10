Watch: Pierre Gasly's unique method of staying fit during F1 offseason

Current Alpha Tauri and former Red Bull Racing driver Pierre Gasly completed a strong season with the team in 2021. His performances included a hard-fought podium at Baku, which saw him finish P9 in the drivers' championship. The Frenchman was recently seen boxing, in what seemed like preparation for the 2022 season.

In a video posted to his Instagram profile, Gasly can be seen sparring with a partner. He posted the video and a couple of images with the caption - "Morning sweat - Love boxing, coordination, speed & precision. Good practice".

Pierre Gasly was lauded by the F1 community and several drivers for his consistency in the 2021 season, especially with his efforts in qualifying. The Frenchman finished the season qualifying in the top six on 14 occasions, with a total of 18 Q3 appearances. Come race day, he regularly converted his qualifying form to finish in the top six 9 times.

PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 @PierreGASLY 🏼2021 season was awesome from the first day. Thanks to everyone who was involved and who supported us!! 🏼 i will miss this office. Officially finished🏼2021 season was awesome from the first day. Thanks to everyone who was involved and who supported us!!🏼 i will miss this office. Officially finished ✌🏼2021 season was awesome from the first day. Thanks to everyone who was involved and who supported us!!🙏🏼 i will miss this office. https://t.co/K9TlvFSogY

2021 also saw the arrival of the much-hyped Yuki Tsunoda to the AlphaTauri team. The Japanese driver had his work cut out, as by comparison, his team-mate looked to be in a completely different league. In what proved to be his best season to date, Gasly ended the season with a century in points, courtesy of a podium finish in Azerbaijan and several strong finishes.

Rosberg 'surprised' Red Bull have not recalled Pierre Gasly

The 2016 world champion and former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg expressed surprise at Pierre Gasly not being called back to the mother team — Red Bull Racing. The German said :

“Pierre is really, really awesome, to the extent where you are surprised they don’t take him back into the mother team, into Red Bull Racing. But you will never know if he’s able to perform under the pressure of Red Bull Racing. That’s the big question mark which is left, and that’s why they didn’t put him back in. But at Alpha Tauri, he’s doing a really phenomenal job.”

The 25-year-old has had a strong presence in the 2021 midfield, regularly battling with the likes of Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine throughout the season. He scored 110 of Alpha Tauri’s 142 points this season as they secured P6 in the constructors’ championship.

