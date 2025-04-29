Pierre Gasly “determined” to improve following Yuki Tsunoda incident in Jeddah

Pierre Gasly is excited to get back to racing when F1 heads to Miami this upcoming weekend for the next race on the calendar. The French driver faced troubles in the opening lap of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when an incident involving him and Yuki Tsunoda ended his race. He intends for the next race to be a platform to perform well.

Ad

Despite facing challenges in the past three races, Gasly says that the pace was there, and he is looking forward to building on the team's strengths. The Alpine driver shared his enthusiasm for making sure to bring his and the team's best foot forward after the disappointing opening lap in Jeddah.

"I’m really looking forward to getting back racing at the Miami Grand Prix this week. After retiring on Lap 1 following the incident with Yuki [Tsunoda] in Jeddah last time out, I’m determined to make sure we can perform well this weekend," he mentioned.

Ad

Trending

Gasly also spoke about the back-to-back Grand Prix weekends of Japan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, out of which the French driver believes Alpine were quite competitive in Sakhir, where he qualified in fifth place and finished the race in P7. He explains that the outfit needs to build on the positives shown at the Bahrain track.

"Overall, the triple-header was challenging, however, we were able to show competitive pace, particularly in Bahrain. Now heading Stateside, we have to build on those positives and aim to continually come away with a reward and chase some of our rivals down," he added [via Alpine].

Ad

So far, Pierre Gasly's seventh place in Bahrain is the only points-paying finish he's accomplished this season. Apart from his DNF in Saudi Arabia, he has finished 11th in Australia and 13th in Japan.

The 29-year-old also faced misfortune at the end of the Chinese Grand Prix, where his results were disqualified. He currently sits in 11th place in the drivers' standings.

Pierre Gasly talks about the Miami Grand Prix track, as well as team goals

Pierre Gasly on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2024 - Source: Getty

Ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly has opened up about his favourite parts of the Miami International Autodrome, as well as his past experiences racing at the track.

Ad

"The whole circuit is one of the coolest of the year, going around the Hard Rock Stadium and the paddock being on the NFL pitch is pretty cool. The track is exciting and the two long straights allow for some good overtaking opportunities. I’ve enjoyed a lot of good racing there and last year we were very close to the points in both races," he said.

Ad

The Frenchman also spoke about the temperatures on the track, which will force the Alpine outfit to ensure that the car can run in the heat.

"This weekend is going to be very hot and humid, and our goal is to optimise the car in the hot conditions and ensure we can be in the mix for points in the Sprint and the Grand Prix," Pierre Gasly added.

The Miami Grand Prix will kick off on May 2nd with the first two practice sessions, followed by the third practice and qualifying on May 3rd, and the race closing out the weekend on May 4th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More