Pierre Gasly drops 2-word reaction to Ousmane Dembele winning 2025 Ballon d'Or

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly gave a two-word reaction on Instagram, congratulating fellow Frenchman Ousmane Dembele on winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The Paris Saint-Germain forward became the latest player to win the coveted prize, beating Spain and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

Ousmane Dembele made history, as he claimed the Ballon d'Or on Monday amid a night dominated by French treble winners PSG. The 28-year-old contributed with 35 goals and 14 assists in 53 appearances, helping his team clinch the Ligue 1, Champions League, and the French Cup titles last season.

After the ceremony, Dembele's fellow countryman and Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly took to Instagram to congratulate him. Gasly shared an image of Dembele holding the famous Ballon d'Or trophy.

"Huge congratulations!! @o.dembele7 👏👏👏"

Screen grab via Pierre Gasly's Instagram story [via Instagram/@pierregasly]

Gasly is known to be a soccer fan and has often been spotted at various matches in the past. The F1 star even attended his favorite team, PSG's quarter-final first leg game against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last season.

Gasly also arrived at the Spanish GP this season wearing a Les Parisiens top. So it is safe to say that he would have enjoyed seeing his favorite team's star player lift the Ballon d'Or on Monday.

Dembele beat 18-year-old Lamine Yamal to claim the prize, who finished second in the rankings and also took home the Kopa Trophy for the best young player. The Spaniard scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists across all competitions for Barcelona last season.

Portugal and PSG's Vitinha finished third, with Liverpool's Egyptian talisman, Mohamed Salah, taking the fourth spot. The top-5 was rounded off with Brazilian winger Raphinha, who plays for Barcelona.

Pierre Gasly shares clip of him watching the Ballon d'Or ceremony alongside Marseille vs PSG on Monday

Pierre Gasly arriving at the Spanish Grand Prix in a PSG shirt - Source: Getty

On Monday, Pierre Gasly also shared a video on his Instagram story, in which he showcased how he was following both the Ballon d'Or ceremony and the Olympique de Marseille vs PSG match live.

The F1 driver put his multi-tasking abilities to great use, watching the ceremony on his phone while Le Classique played on the television.

"Ballon d'or + classicooo 🍿🍿🍿"

Screen grab via Pierre Gasly's Instagram story [via Instagram/@pierregasly]

However, Gasly would not have enjoyed the match as much as the awards ceremony, as PSG were handed their first league defeat of the 2025/26 campaign at the hands of their old rivals on Monday.

The Parisians, of course, missed the services of Ousmane Dembele, who was at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Defender Nayef Aguerd scored the only goal as Marseille claimed the three points at the Orange Velodrome.

