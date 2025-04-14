Pierre Gasly drops 2-word reaction to Rory McIlroy winning the 2025 Masters

Pierre Gasly lauded Rory Mcllroy as a legend after the golfer won the 2025 Masters at Augusta National on Monday. The Frenchman took to his instagram story to drop his two-word reaction to Mcllroy's achievement, and also shared an image of the Northern Irishman celebrating after the victory.

Pierre Gasly is known to be a fan and follower of golf, and has also been spotted on numerous occasions playing the sport himself in his spare time. He was also seen trying his hand at simulator golf in November last year.

So it comes as no surprise that the 29-year-old was following the 2025 Masters, and dropped an instant reaction after Rory Mcllroy ended his 11-year major drought on Monday. Gasly shared a simple two-word reaction to Mcllroy's victory.

"ABSOLUTE LEGEND ! 🏆"

Screen grab from Pierre Gasly's instagram story [via instagram/pierregasly]

Rory Mcllroy has close ties with the Alpine F1 team, as he is one of the minority investors in the French outfit. Pierre Gasly has even met with the legendary golfer during the latter's visits to the Alpine facilities at the 2023 United States Grand Prix and 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

By claiming his first Geen Jacket at Georgia, Mcllroy became only the sixth male golfer in history to win all four major championships, and thus completing the career Grand Slam. This consists of The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.

Gasly lauded Mcllroy via his instagram story, just a day after an incredible performance from the Frenchman himself, as he managed to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix in P7, bringing home Alpine's first points of the 2025 F1 season. Gasly started the race in P4 after a brilliant qualifying performance, and was ovetaken by only Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the race.

Pierre Gasly shares his delight after scoring Alpine's first points of the 2025 season

Pierre Gasly driving his #10 Alpine at the Bahrain Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Pierre Gasly expressed his delight about his P7 finish at the Bahrain GP, and shared that he hopes to build on this performance with Alpine going forward. The Frenchman bagged six points on Sunday, as he helped his team claim their first points finish in five races this season. [via f1i.com]

Speaking after the race on Sunday, Gasly explained that he was a little frustrated to lose P6 to Max Verstappen on the final lap, but shared that he was happy to have opened Alpine's account in 2025.

“[I’m] very happy for the team to score those first points. Very good strategy, good pit stops and the car was competitive, so hopefully we can build up on that.” [via formula1.com]

Gasly's teammate Jack Doohan also had a strong qualifying, as he achieved a career-best P11 starting position for the race. But the Aussie rookie was unable to make any impression during the 57 laps on Sunday, and ended the race in 14th place.

