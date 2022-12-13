Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon 'will be the losers' if they clash on track, warns Alpine

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi claims the team will let Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon race hard against each other in 2023, but warns that they will both be the losers should they clash on track. The Enstone-based team will see the two Frenchmen working together next year, but will show no favoritism towards either driver.

Rossi spoke to L'Equippe about Gasly and Ocon, saying:

“If any problems come up, they (Ocon and Gasly) will be the losers because everyone expects that and many think they are big kids. There they can show that they have transformed into mature leaders. At the end of the contract, they will approach 30 years [of age], they must not mess up because it is dangerous to find yourself pushed out of a team because you haven’t shown sufficient maturity. Both are aware of this and they have affirmed it to me individually and together.”

Pierre Gasly will join the French team on a multi-year deal starting in 2023 and will officially leave the Red Bull family - where he has been for the entirety of his F1 career so far. In doing so, he will pair up with his long-time rival Esteban Ocon, with whom he has fiercely competed in the past.

The former AlphaTauri driver has already come out and said that he is not concerned at all by the prospect of racing against Ocon, his rival from their junior days. Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi claims the F1 world expects the two drivers to be at war in 2023, and that if they are to clash, both of them will be the losers as they would have proven the community right.

Pierre Gasly praised Alpine's 2022 F1 car

Pierre Gasly claimed he understands why Alpine finished fourth in the constructors' championship in 2022 after driving the team's current car at the Pirelli tire test in Abu Dhabi. The Frenchman will join Alpine in 2023 and will drive alongside fellow compatriot Esteban Ocon.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Pierre Gasly explained how he was able to spot the strengths of the car. He not only appreciated the car but the team around it as well, saying:

"I've done only a day in Abu Dhabi, but I can definitely spot some very good strengths in this car, and the potential that it has. They finished fourth in the championship for a reason, and now I understand this reason, not just from the package but with how the team operates."

The driver was also impressed after Fernando Alonso overtook him at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP - showing potential for Gasly's 2023 campaign. He said:

"As the race goes on, then we realise Alpine even with Alonso starting from who knows where … from center of Sao Paulo, is overtaking us after 20 laps, which is obviously good news for me. I’m happy to see them performing like that."

It remains to be seen whether or not the Frenchman will impress with Alpine in 2023.

