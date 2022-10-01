Pierre Gasly expects "clear answer" on F1 future in "next two, three weeks"

Pierre Gasly has revealed that the upcoming weeks will bring him some clarity about his F1 future.

The French driver has been lining up for a move outside the Red Bull family, and Alpine looks to be the perfect destination at the moment. Having said that, there are certain complications, key among them being that Red Bull needs to finalize his replacement for next season. Nyck de Vries is a name that has been floating around but things have not been made official yet.

When asked bout his future on the eve of the 2022 F1 Singapore GP, Pierre Gasly responded by saying:

"Obviously everybody knows the ongoing conversation and discussion but on my side, I think, hopefully in the next two, three weeks, hopefully we should have a clear answer on my future. But yeah, so far, nothing has changed and when there will be something confirmed on my future, I'm sure you guys will know about it."

The mood in AlphaTauri has not been the best since the season has not gone the way the team had hoped. When asked about the mood of Franz Tost, the team principal, Pierre Gasly joked that he was a "bit grumpy":

"Well, he's been a bit grumpy, not so happy, like all of us, with how the season is going but I think it's just important to stay positive and, you know, still be constructive until the end of the year because it's obviously insignificant for some people when you're fighting for seventh place in the team championship, but you're talking still about a lot of money for next season."

The French driver also stated that the team had set their sights on beating Haas in the constructors before the end of the season. He said:

"No, that's clearly the target, at least to get Haas and you know, Alfa 19 points, considering I think we have only 33 points after 16 races. That's a lot to ask, but nothing is impossible. We've seen it in the past, we just need one really strong result and it will be possible. So definitely Haas, we’re going to get them and then yeah, we'll see coming to Abu Dhabi what we're fighting for."

Pierre Gasly not having too many expectations from the weekend

Pierre Gasly did not have a positive outlook for the weekend ahead.

AlphaTauri has struggled at tracks with high downforce. On the other hand, the low downforce tracks have seen a more competitive Gasly.

Considering that the track in Singapore is a high downforce one, Pierre Gasly does not have high hopes pinned on it. He said:

"I think we've been slightly more competitive in low downforce tracks, so Spa was good, Monza was good but all the tracks with high downforce, we seem to struggle a bit more. So hopefully these upgrades we have this weekend can change a bit that picture. We know the McLarens are usually pretty fast in these conditions. Alpine sometimes are really fast, these guys have done as well. So I don't really have any expectations."

It will be interesting to see if Gasly is able to secure a seat at Alpine for the 2023 F1 season.

