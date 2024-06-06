Pierre Gasly likes social media post about Esteban Ocon leaving Alpine at the end of the year

Pierre Gasly was spotted having liked a post about Esteban Ocon leaving Alpine at the end of the 2024 F1 season. Though it was a simple act of liking a post, it went viral since liked by Pierre Gasly is a running joke in the current F1 social media space.

On June 3, Alpine and Ocon officially announced that they would go their separate ways after 2024. The news was shared after the 2024 F1 Monaco GP, where the two Alpine drivers, Gasly and Ocon collided with each other in the first lap of the race. The collision forced Ocon to retire from the race, while Gasly went on to score one point for himself.

Following the GP, Alpine team principal Bruno Famin was enraged with the team's results and had stated that they would soon make a major decision for the future.

Several reports claimed that Esteban Ocon could be benched for the Canadian GP, while others speculated that he could be removed from the team altogether. Soon enough, the Enstone-based team decided on the latter and it was agreed that they would part ways with Ocon after the season.

When F1's official Instagram account confirmed Ocon's departure, many noticed that his teammate at Alpine, Pierre Gasly, had liked the picture. Gasly possibly liking loads of social media posts on Ocon's departure has since become a running joke in the F1 community. Hence, fans took screenshots of him actually liking another such post and shared it on their accounts, keeping the joke alive.

Here is ones such screenshot posted by an X account.

Pierre Gasly is tight-lipped about his own future amid Esteban Ocon's departure from Alpine

After Alpine announced that Pierre Gasly's teammate Esteban Ocon will be removed from the team after 2024, many in the F1 space started discussing Gasly's future as well.

However, the Frenchman has kept his cards close to the chest when discussing his own future with Alpine and in F1. Speaking to the media in Monaco, he explained that he does not want to reveal too much since information could be taken out of context (via PlanetF1.com).

“I don’t want to expand too much, because it’s too easy to be taking things out of context, but we all aware of the situation with the driver market. For the time being, I don’t have anything to announce, and you guys will know when there will be something to announce but obviously, you guys are aware of what’s going on,” Gasly said.

In the first eight races of the 2024 F1 season, both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon have only scored a point each. On the drivers' standings, Gasly is in 18th place while Ocon places 16th.