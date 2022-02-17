Pierre Gasly makes shocking Lewis Hamilton claim

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly believes Lewis Hamilton’s career wins are credited to a dominant Mercedes car. The Frenchman told Mashup that if the Briton were in an underpowered car in midfield, his statistics would have been different.

Expressing his views on Hamilton’s achievements, Gasly said:

“Unfortunately in our sport, the car makes the majority of the result. Today, even if Lewis [Hamilton] is the best driver in the history of F1 today, in a Williams or a Haas, he would finish last. It’s not even that he would be 3rd or 5th, he would be in 18th or 16th position.”

The Alpha Tauri driver explained the advantages of a dominant car in the V8 era of the sport, which has been easy for the Mercedes champion to capitalize on. According to the Frenchman, if the Briton were to drive rear-of-the-field car, his results would be different.

The dominant reign of the Mercedes engine and car has helped Lewis Hamilton break records and achieve staggering statistics on his resume. Gasly’s opinion, however, is one that will contradict what many fans of the seven-time world champion and Mercedes would believe in.

Lewis Hamilton spotted in George Russell’s seat fitting video

The seven-time world champion was spotted in a video released by Mercedes featuring George Russell undergoing a seat fitting at the team factory. The Brackley-based outfit also released a picture of the multiple world champion actively taking an interest in the whole seat-fitting procedure at the team headquarters.

Sharing a picture of the British champion and his new British team-mate, Mercedes said:

“Oh wait, Lewis is in this?”

The two Mercedes drivers will be present at the launch of the team’s 2022 F1 challenger, the W13 on February 18, 2022. The launch will be the British world champion’s first media appearance since the controversial 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

