Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes flaunts toned abs in her latest IG post

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Cerqueira 'Kika' Gomes, flaunted her abs in her latest Instagram story. In a mirror selfie, she was dressed in an Alo yoga suit, flaunting her toned body.

Gasly has been dating Kika Gomes for a few years now. The rumors of their relationship started in 2022, and in 2023, they confirmed the speculations through Instagram pictures.

Gomes has appeared in the paddock several times last year to support her boyfriend, Gasly, who races for Alpine. Not only that, the couple made an appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, amid a brief break ahead of the Imola Grand Prix, Francisca Cerqueira 'Kika' Gomes resumed her workouts. She flaunted her toned abs through an Instagram story featuring a mirror selfie.

Kika Gomes' Instagram story [Image Source: @kikagomes/Instagram]

Kika Gomes, born in Portugal, is a fashion model. With a million followers on Instagram, she also does brand collaborations. In the recently concluded 2025 Miami Grand Prix, Kika shot with American personality Hailey Bieber's brand, Rhode Beauty.

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly had a decent weekend in Miami, as he finished P13. This year, he has accumulated only seven points in six races and is placed P12 in the drivers' title race.

Moreover, Alpine has gone through some serious changes after the Miami GP. Jack Doohan has been ousted, as Franco Colapinto will replace him from the Imola GP to the Austrian GP. Moreover, team principal Oliver Oakes has also resigned, and executive advisor Flavio Briatore will temporarily assume his duties.

Mick Doohan takes a sharp dig at Alpine & Pierre Gasly after Jack Doohan's exit

Jack Doohan with Pierre Gasly at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Alpine sacked its rookie driver, Jack Doohan, just six races into the 2025 season. He failed to score a single point, including two crashes in Australia and Miami. However, Jack's father and motorcycle racer Mick Doohan seemingly aimed his thoughts at Alpine.

Mick posted a cryptic story on his Instagram handle comparing Pierre Gasly's stats in the opening six races of the year to his son, Jack Doohan. Gasly has outperformed Jack by seven points, but it's also true that the French driver has been racing for Alpine since 2023.

Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto will replace Doohan from the Imola Grand Prix. However, in a surprising move, the team handed him a five-race contract, which will be up for assessment before the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Colapinto made his F1 debut last year with Williams and scored points, which impressed many senior officials in the paddock, including Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore. However, the limited race contract has further left the fans puzzled about the team's true intentions and long-term plans.

Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly are confirmed as Alpine's updated driver lineup for the upcoming Imola Grand Prix.

