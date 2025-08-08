Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes flaunts toned physique in all-black gym outfit

French driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, also known as Kika, flaunted her physique on social media on Friday, August 8, 2025. Kika shared a mirror selfie as she showed off her all black outfit and toned physique as the Alpine driver and his girlfriend took a vacation.The F1 Hungarian GP took place last weekend and marked the summer break for the drivers. Pierre Gasly, however, had to stay in Hungary for a couple of extra days as Alpine participated in the Pirelli test at the Hungaroring.With the test done and dusted, Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend Kika Gomes took to the South of France for a well-deserved vacation. The Portuguese model shared highlights from the same on her Instagram, as she uploaded multiple stories.The story uploaded by Kika Gomes was a mirror selfie in the gym. The Portuguese model flaunted an all black outfit in the same which also highlighted her toned physique. Gasly's girlfriend tagged on-trend activewear brand @alo and @aloyoga in the story.Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomesThe activewear worn by Kika Gomes was a Seamless Ribbed Favorite Onesie from Alo Yoga, worth $128. The model accessorized the outfit with gold rings and a golden bracelet.Kika also uploaded stories, including a selfie that included Gasly, herself, and their dog. The next image was of the couple's breakfast, which included cheese, fruits, and nuts. Another story was a video of Pierre Gasly playing with his dog Simba in a garden.Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomesGasly's girlfriend also uploaded a post on her Instagram on August 8. She shared an image in a black two-piece bikini and basked in the sun with the gorgeous mountain of the South of France in the background.Kika Gomes works for the modeling agency Central Models. Kika has a brand deal with Alo, and often flaunts and promotes the activewear brand in her Instagram posts and stories.Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes made their relationship official in January 2023, but were first spotted together in October 2022.Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend Kika Gomes arrived at Silverstone paddock in stylePierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca, often accompanies the French driver to the circuits on race weekends to show her support. Kika Gomes made a recent appearance at the British GP as the duo walked into the paddock together in flaunting Alpine-themed outfits.Kika Gomes shared the pictures from the same on her Instagram in a post and tagged @perfectmomentsports, a clothing brand that designed the outfits. Kika showcased a white Alpine Bimber jacket while Gasly flaunted an Alpine T-shirt. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGasly had a great weekend at Silverstone as he finished the race in P6 and scored the much-needed points for the team, who currently sit dead last in the championship standings.