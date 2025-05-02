Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes makes a fashion statement with Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint-Mleux

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, was seen hanging out with Pierre Gasly's partner, Kika Gomes, in Miami. The two were spotted at a get-together hosted by Justin Bieber's wife and model Hailey Bieber.

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix is around the corner, and the exotic location has attracted a lot of glamour. Ahead of the race weekend, popular singer Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, hosted an event to promote her beauty brand, Rhode.

She collaborated with the girlfriends of popular F1 drivers, including Kika Gomes and Alexandra Saint-Mleux. The latter previously did an advertisement for Rhode's popular lip gloss holder phone case.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the commercial event, Alexandra and Kika came together and stunned in fashionable outfits. They posted pictures on Instagram and caught the fans' attention.

Kika Gomes' Instagram story [Image Source: @kikagomes/Instagram]

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have been close friends for a long time. Last year, they took their girlfriends to pop star Taylor Swift's concert and also attended the Monte Carlo Tennis tournament.

The upcoming Miami Grand Prix is crucial for Leclerc, as he is coming off a podium victory in Jeddah. Ferrari hasn't been competitive so far, but the Monegasque's confidence is likely high after last weekend.

On the other hand, Gasly is having a tough season with six points scored in five races. He faced a disqualification in China, followed by a DNF in Jeddah after he crashed into Yuki Tsunoda on the first lap.

Charles Leclerc admits adjusting driving style to handle SF-25

Charles Leclerc at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - Source: Getty

Ferrari's 2025 season challenger, the SF-25, hasn't been nearly perfect as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are struggling to settle and extract performance from the car. However, for Leclerc, the familiarity that comes with experience has been an advantage. Also, the Mongasque revealed adjusting his driving style to adapt to the car's needs.

Talking to Motorsportweek, he said:

“On my side, this year we’ve gone in quite extreme directions in terms of set-up in order to extract a bit more out of the car, so I feel like I’m changing quite a lot of my driving style in order to fit the new requirements from this car."

"It’s been seven years that I’ve been with Ferrari, so there are most likely things that are also very natural to me now, after so many years with the team, that I don’t realize enough, even though I feel like I’ve been driving quite differently this year, just because this car requires a different setup and a different way of driving.”

Charles Leclerc won Ferrari's first podium of the year in the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, finishing P3. However, he is still displeased with the inconsistency in pace and fears lagging behind in the championship race.

