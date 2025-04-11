Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes shares adorable post with the driver and their pet Simboca

Pierre Gasly and his partner Kika Cerqueira Gomes celebrated their pet dog Simboca's first birthday as she posted pictures of the Cockapoo on her social media handle. The pictures showcased his journey growing up, with a video also showing the couple training their pet.

Apart from her lavish lifestyle and the time she spends with her partner Pierre Gasly, Kika Gomes' social media has also featured her pet dog Simboca more recently. A cockapoo by breed, the fluffy canine is loved by her followers and has gained immense traction on her Instagram handle.

Recently, she dropped a carousel of pictures and videos featuring Simboca, mentioning that he had turned one year old. In one of the videos, Kika and Gasly could be seen training him to sit down and rewarding him with treats as he obeyed them. She also mentioned that taking care of him has been the "biggest challenge" but she wouldn't have it any other way.

"1 year of simboca, ofcccc i had to make a whole post… can’t even explain or understand how much I love this dog!!!❤️ biggest challenge so far but the best decision ever @pierregasly :) 🥹🥹," she wrote on Instagram.

Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes were spotted together for the first time in 2022 and have been dating since. While the couple does post pictures together often on their social media, they have kept most of their personal life private.

"I am who I am today because of the time I spent with him" - Former teammate praises Pierre Gasly for his guidance

Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 - Source: Getty

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda partnered with Pierre Gasly for two years after his F1 debut with AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) in 2021. This was a period of learning for the Japanese driver as he accustomed himself to the fierce competition of the sport.

He revealed that Gasly helped him out during that period, 'influencing' him and helping him out with getting into the correct physique.

"He was the first person to influence me on what to do as an F1 driver. During my first year in F1, I saw how much he had improved his body and I felt the huge difference in physique. I wasn't underestimating F1, but I realized how much training you need to do," he mentioned.

"I also learned from him how to behave within a team. I am who I am today because of the time I spent with him, and he is the driver who made me want to change my way of thinking," he added.

Pierre Gasly moved to Alpine in the 2023 season to fill in for Fernando Alonso, who had moved to Aston Martin. The Frenchman has since stayed with the team.

