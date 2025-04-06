Pierre Gasly's girlfriend shares new Bali beachside photo in a tropical getaway

Francisca “Kika” Cerqueira Gomes, the girlfriend of Formula 1 star Pierre Gasly, posted a new beachside photo with a mermaid-like aesthetic. The Portuguese model posed while lounging under a cabana in Bali, Indonesia, drawing admiration from fans and celebrities alike.

Ad

The 21-year-old model and influencer has quickly gained traction not only as Pierre Gasly’s partner but also as a rising fashion and lifestyle icon on social media. She is the daughter of former McLaren racer Gonçalo Gomes and TV presenter Maria Cerqueira Gomes. With nearly one million followers on Instagram, Kika is often seen collaborating with fashion brands and posting photos showing off her style.

The latest post is a perfect example, which captures Kika resting on a sunlounger with the Bali coastline in the background. She posted the photo on Instagram with a Mermaid emoji in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"🧜"

Ad

The post currently has almost 80,000 likes and close to 250 comments.

Francisca is an established name in the Portuguese fashion circuit and is professionally represented by Central Models. But her growing global fame owes much to her public appearances alongside Gasly at soccer games, Wimbledon, and the Cannes Film Festival.

Ad

Beyond social media, Kika is often spotted supporting Pierre Gasly at race weekends. The couple reportedly began dating in 2022 and has since become one of the most stylish pairs in the sport. The Alpine F1 driver has frequently shown his constant admiration for her through social media posts and comments.

Yuki Tsunoda credits Pierre Gasly for shaping his F1 mindset

Pierre Gasly’s influence extends beyond his on-track performances, as revealed by former teammate Yuki Tsunoda. It was the Frenchman's discipline and professionalism that reshaped the Red Bull racer's early Formula 1 outlook.

Ad

“He was the first person to influence me on what to do as an F1 driver. During my first year in F1, I saw how much he had improved his body and I felt the huge difference in physique. I wasn't underestimating F1, but I realized how much training you need to do,” he mentioned.

Ad

He added:

“I also learned from him how to behave within a team. I am who I am today because of the time I spent with him, and he is the driver who made me want to change my way of thinking.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both racers have had underwhelming seasons so far. Aside from finishing outside the top ten in the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, the Japanese racer has managed to find three points in the Chinese Sprint event. Gasly was unfortunately disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix alongside Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after a weight breach of his #10 Alpine A525.

As Pierre Gasly continues with Alpine, he will hope to have a lasting impact on emerging drivers like Tsunoda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More