  • Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes shares endearing couple selfie with the Alpine driver

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes shares endearing couple selfie with the Alpine driver

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:44 GMT
Image credits: L: Kika Gome and Pierre Gasly, R: Instagram/@kikagomes
Kika Gomes and Pierre Gasly (Image via L: Getty R: Instagram/@kikagomes)

Alpine star Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, better known as Kika, uploaded a story on Instagram with the French driver. The story was uploaded on July 18, 2025, as the duo took a trip to the Mallorca Islands in Spain.

The last F1 race was the British GP held on July 6, 2025, where Kika was present to support her boyfriend. There's a three-week gap until the next F1 race, the Belgian GP, which will be held at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The Alpine driver and his girlfriend decided to take a trip to Mallorca during the three-week gap between the two races, as Francisca ‘Kika’ Gomes uploaded images from the same on her social media platforms.

The first story uploaded by Pierre Gasly's girlfriend on July 18 featured a scenic view of Mallorca as she tagged the location in her Instagram post.

Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomes
Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomes

The next story was a mirror selfie of the French driver and his girlfriend. Gomes sported a brown dress in the selfie. The Alpine star was dressed in a blue shirt with black shorts and completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers.

Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomes
Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomes

Kika tagged the Frenchman “@pierregasly” as she uploaded the image on Instagram. The next story was of a black goat grazing on the islands with the ocean visible in the background.

Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomes
Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomes

The last story from the day uploaded by Gasly's girlfriend was in athleisure wear. Kika shared a mirror selfie as she sported navy workout wear and tagged @alo and @aloyoga in the same.

Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomes
Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomes

Gasly's girlfriend is a Portuguese model and works for the modelling agency Central Models. Gomes has previously uploaded stories and posts wearing Alo and promoting the same. Kika’s father, Gonçalo, is a former professional motorsport driver for the Pure McLaren Drive Team.

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend flaunted an Alpine Bomber Jacket at the British GP

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes is often present at F1 races to support her boyfriend. Kika was spotted at the 2025 Monaco GP and also made an appearance at the British GP. Gasly and her girlfriend were spotted entering the paddock in Alpine-themed apparel.

Kika Gomes wore a white Alpine Bomber Jacket with pink and blue highlights and posted it with blue denim jeans. Gasly, on the other hand, dressed up in a white Alpine t-shirt paired with blue denim.

Francisca Gomes uploaded the images of herself and her boyfriend entering the Silverstone paddock on her Instagram on July 5, 2025

Pierre Gasly and Francisca Gomes were first spotted together in October 2022 and made their relationship official in January 2023.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

