Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes shares endearing couple selfie with the Alpine driver

Alpine star Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, better known as Kika, uploaded a story on Instagram with the French driver. The story was uploaded on July 18, 2025, as the duo took a trip to the Mallorca Islands in Spain.The last F1 race was the British GP held on July 6, 2025, where Kika was present to support her boyfriend. There's a three-week gap until the next F1 race, the Belgian GP, which will be held at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.The Alpine driver and his girlfriend decided to take a trip to Mallorca during the three-week gap between the two races, as Francisca ‘Kika’ Gomes uploaded images from the same on her social media platforms.The first story uploaded by Pierre Gasly's girlfriend on July 18 featured a scenic view of Mallorca as she tagged the location in her Instagram post.Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomesThe next story was a mirror selfie of the French driver and his girlfriend. Gomes sported a brown dress in the selfie. The Alpine star was dressed in a blue shirt with black shorts and completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers.Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomesKika tagged the Frenchman “@pierregasly” as she uploaded the image on Instagram. The next story was of a black goat grazing on the islands with the ocean visible in the background.Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomesThe last story from the day uploaded by Gasly's girlfriend was in athleisure wear. Kika shared a mirror selfie as she sported navy workout wear and tagged @alo and @aloyoga in the same.Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomesGasly's girlfriend is a Portuguese model and works for the modelling agency Central Models. Gomes has previously uploaded stories and posts wearing Alo and promoting the same. Kika’s father, Gonçalo, is a former professional motorsport driver for the Pure McLaren Drive Team.Pierre Gasly's girlfriend flaunted an Alpine Bomber Jacket at the British GP Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes is often present at F1 races to support her boyfriend. Kika was spotted at the 2025 Monaco GP and also made an appearance at the British GP. Gasly and her girlfriend were spotted entering the paddock in Alpine-themed apparel.Kika Gomes wore a white Alpine Bomber Jacket with pink and blue highlights and posted it with blue denim jeans. Gasly, on the other hand, dressed up in a white Alpine t-shirt paired with blue denim.Francisca Gomes uploaded the images of herself and her boyfriend entering the Silverstone paddock on her Instagram on July 5, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPierre Gasly and Francisca Gomes were first spotted together in October 2022 and made their relationship official in January 2023.