Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend Kika Gomes soaks the sun in a brown bikini

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Kika Gomes, recently showcased her latest fashion pick. The partner of the Alpine driver uploaded a picture on her Instagram account wearing a brown bikini.

According to rumors, Gasly and Gomes started dating back in 2022, during the former's Racing Bulls (formerly AlphaTauri) days. However, they made it official on social media in 2023. Soon after this, Kika started attending races with her boyfriend on a regular basis.

Francisca Cerqueira Gomes, better known as Kika, is a fashion influencer and is often seen attending various fashion shows all over the world. Additionally, she is often seen traveling around the world, something she proudly displays on her social media.

Recently, the 22-year-old social media influencer shared a bikini-clad picture, where she was standing on water near a beach, soaking up the sun while donning a brown swimsuit. Here's the screenshot of Kika Gomes' Instagram story:

Credit: Kika Gomes on Instagram.

Kika Gomes was born on January 20, 2003, in Portugal to Gonçalo Gomes, a motorsport racer and driver coach, and Maria Vieira de Campos Cerqueira Gomes, a TV presenter. She has two younger half-siblings.

By profession, the 22-year-old is an influencer and model, and has appeared on covers for renowned Portuguese magazines like Cristina and Luxwoman. With over one million followers on Instagram, Gomes is also a regular choice for renowned global brands such as H&M, Dyson, and Nespresso, among others.

Diving deep into Kika Gomes' relationship with F1 driver Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly's relationship with Kika Gomes came into light after the then AlphaTauri driver was spotted in a club in Portugal. This came after Gasly broke up with his former girlfriend, Katerina Berezhna, in early 2022.

Kika Gomes and Pierre Gasly attend the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals - Source: Getty

However, the Frenchman's first public appearance with Kika Gomes came during one of Paris Saint-Germain's soccer matches in October 2022. The couple were spotted by the media and fans, and this started a rumor about them dating. They made their relationship official soon after.

The former Red Bull driver uploaded a video of himself celebrating the New Year with Gomes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. From then on, the couple has been sharing their moments together in public, such as attending races, Wimbledon, soccer matches, fashion events and film festivals such as Cannes.

Most recently, Kika Gomes was present with Pierre Gasly during the 2025 Miami Grand Prix at Miami, Florida, where the Frenchman finished his race in P13, the same place he started his race from.

Gasly's 2025 season has been far from decent as the French driver has struggled to find pace with his Alpine A525. The Enstone-based team has not only failed to provide a competitive car, but also failed to keep faith in a single driver in the second seat.

While Gasly has been the pioneer so far, he saw Jack Doohan get replaced as his teammate by Franco Colapinto after the first six races of the season. Currently, Pierre Gasly is in P13 of the drivers' standings with seven points after seven races and two Sprints. Alpine, on the other hand, is in P9 in the Constructors' Championship with seven points.

