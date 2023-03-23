Pirelli expresses interest in continuing F1 tire supply beyond 2024 as former Japanese manufacturer reportedly enters the fray 

Pirelli recently released a statement, expressing their interest in continuing to supply tires to the FIA's top single-seater championships like F1, F2, and F3 from 2025 to 2027. Interestingly, Pirelli will likely face some competition after 2024, as Bridgestone, F1's former tire supplier, is looking to return to the sport.

In a statement published by the Italian tiremakers, they mention how the FIA has published an invitation to participate in a certain process by which they will determine which tire manufacturer will supply tires to their single-seater racing series:

"The FIA has now published the invitation to participate in the next tender process for the supply of tires to the top single-seater championships – FIA Formula One World Championship, Formula 2 and Formula 3 – for the three year period from 2025-2027 (with an option for 2028)."

The document published by the FIA contains several technical characteristics that tire suppliers should abide by while making the tires for F1 and its feeder series. Furthermore, the regulations emphasize sustainability, as the sport aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

"The document outlines technical characteristics that are broadly in line with the tires used today and their relevance to technology transfer from track to road, putting a particular emphasis on sustainability."

Concluding their statement, Pirelli stated that they would study the framework and regulations provided by the FIA:

"The framework described by the FIA is closely aligned to Pirelli's motorsport strategy and so is of great interest. A definitive decision about Pirelli's participation in the selection process will naturally be taken after a detailed examination of the FIA's document."

The 2026 F1 season will see massive changes in technical regulations as engine manufacturers introduce new power units for their cars. However, as per Pirelli's statement, the process of changing tire compounds and even the suppliers might begin in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton speaks against the removal of F1 tire blankets

The FIA is planning to remove the tire blankets from F1 to reduce costs and make the sport more sustainable. However, Lewis Hamilton recently spoke against it, mentioning how dangerous it can be to drive with cold tires. He further explained that it won't drastically affect the sustainability of the sport, and will only make it more life-threatening. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he stated:

“I think it’s dangerous. I’ve tested the no blankets, and there is going to be an incident at some stage. So, I think it is the wrong decision. You have to drive multiple laps to get the tires to work. The whole argument is that taking away the blankets is going to be more sustainable and greener, but in actual fact, we just burn more fuel to get the temperature into the tires."

F1 tires that are manufactured by Pirelli need to be in a certain temperature window to perform well on track. This is why all teams use special tire blankets or warmers that help them maintain tire temperature even when they're stationary.

